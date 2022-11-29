fbpx Mother suspected of abducting 19-month-old daughter in West Hills
Mother suspected of abducting 19-month-old daughter in West Hills

Mother suspected of abducting 19-month-old daughter in West Hills

Missing Nov 29, 2022
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by


 A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Tuesday in West Hills, prompting the issuance of an endangered missing advisory.

Kyra Mangayayam was taken by Diana Robles Hernandez at approximately 1:15 p.m. from the 20200 block of Keswick Street, near Winnetka Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Robles does not have custody rights of the girl, police said.

Robles is 31, Latina, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Kyra is 2 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robles was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and black shoes. Kyra was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, red pants and white socks, authorities said.

Robles is believed to be driving a white 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with a California license plate 9ARV684.

Anyone who sees Robles and Kyra or knows of their whereabouts was asked to call 911.

