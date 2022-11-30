Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

LAB ensemble in "The Nutcracker" performance. | Photo by Reed Hutchinson for Los Angeles Ballet

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!

Dec. 2

LA Comic Con

LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com

The ultimate fan event in LA is back with panels, celebrity guests like Charlie Hunnam and Simu Liu, cosplay, after parties, gaming experiences, and merchandise exclusive to the Con.

Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland 2022

31 LA County parks | Dec. 2-17 | parks.lacounty.gov/winterpad

Hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Parks After Dark returns for the winter season with snow, sports, exercise classes, dancing, healthy cooking classes, movies in the park, concerts, computer courses, crafts, hot cocoa, snacks, photo opportunities, carnival games and more.

Harvest Festival

Fairplex | Expo Hall 4, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Dec. 2-4 | harvestfestival.com/pomona

Treat your loved ones to one-of-a-kind items found at Harvest Festival. There will be specialty foods and strolling entertainment throughout the festival for your entertainment.

‘La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin’

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels | 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 2-3 | latinotheaterco.org

Latino Theater Company is once again putting on its signature holiday pageant about the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Performances are in Spanish with English supertitles.

Sal Lopez as Juan Diego. | Photo courtesy of Latino Theater Company

First Fridays Huntington Beach

Goldenwest College | 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 | Dec. 2 | eventbrite.com

Head to Huntington Beach for this free nighttime farmers market featuring over 75 vendors, food trucks (with vegan options), sweet treats, live music, photo ops and family games like giant Jenga and Connect Four.

Let It Snow In West Co

Civic Center | 1444 W. Garvey Ave. S, West Covina, CA 91790 | Dec. 2 | westcovina.org

Join the City of West Covina for their annual tree lighting featuring games, food, music, activities and snow!

Milos Plays Rodrigo

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 2-3 | pacificsymphony.org

Classical guitarist Miloš plays Rodrigo’s guitar concerto “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

Dec. 3

‘Christmas Carol’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Dec. 3-23 | anoisewithin.org

Acclaimed for its innovative staging, whimsical costumes, original music and boundless good cheer, the festive, musically merry stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to A Noise Within this holiday season.

The ensemble cast of ‘Christmas Carol’ at A Noise Within. | Photo by Craig Schwartz

Tamale Festival And Car Show 2022

American Legion Post 139 | 24 N. Stoneman Ave., Alhambra, CA 91801 | Dec. 3 | eventbrite.com

The American Legion Los Angeles County Council is bringing back the tamale contest and car show. Open to the public, taste some new tamales, enjoy some entertainment, and help support the American Legion Family programs that help veterans.

‘The Nutcracker’ With Dudamel: Tchaikovsky & Ellington

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 3-4 | laphil.com

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil through Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, “The Nutcracker.” Dudamel will also lead Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington’s reimagination of the holiday classic.

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Elf’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 3 | streetfoodcinema.com

Arrive before Buddy sets off on adventure to New York City to tour Victorian holiday homes, meet Santa, drink some mulled wine, visit vendors or to enjoy snow dancing, sing-alongs, and holiday lights.

LA Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Alex Theatre | 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203 | Dec. 3-4 | losangelesballet.org

The holiday classic gets a twist in this production set in 1912 Los Angeles. Journey with young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they battle a most memorable Mouse King, encounter dancing Snowflakes and travel to the Palace of the Dolls, all while finding scenes of Southern California throughout the two acts.

Kate Inoe and Santiago Paniaqua in the Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” | Photo by Reed Hutchinson for Los Angeles Ballet

Holiday Sing-Along

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 3 | laphil.com

There will be two performances of this annual tradition, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m., featuring the Walt Disney Concert Hall a jazz combo and the magnetic Melissa Peterman as host

Carols By Candlelight

Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church | 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 | Dec. 3 and 7 | pacificchorale.org

Pacific Chorale sings carols embodying the awe of the season in an intimate concert. The program includes classics like “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

‘Babes In Toyland’

Manoukian Performing Arts Center | 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104 | Dec. 3-4 | pcballet.com

Little Bo Peep and her friends enter a world where toys and candies come to life with dance, song and puppetry in this production from the Pasadena Civic Ballet.

Teddy Bear Tea

The Langham | 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 3-4 10-11 17-24 | langhamhotels.com

This special Teddy Bear Tea for kids and adults alike features a seasonal afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones, sweet treats and a visit from Santa. Each child will be given a teddy bear to take home.

Newport Christmas Parade

Newport Beach | 309 Palm St., Newport Beach, CA 92661 | Dec. 3-Jan. 2 | christmasparadeboats.com

Hundreds of ships of all sizes are extravagantly decorated with lights and special effects. Bayfront homes also participate in their own light competition.

Holiday Wonderland At Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Dec. 3-31 | grandcentralmarket.com

Aside from great food, you’ll find Santa, holiday shopping and workshops, music and special events for which you’ll need to register.

Dec. 4

Long Beach International Tamales Festival

Long Beach City College | 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806 | Dec. 4 | lbhomeliving.com/lbtamalesfest

Indulge in tamales from different regions of Latin America, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops, shopping and much more.

Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show

Fairplex | 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Dec. 4 | fairplex.com

Shop from hundreds of vendors and marvel at restored classic cars on display.

‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’

Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Dec. 4-Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org

Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music. The opening reception on Dec. 4 at noon is free and will feature complimentary food, drinks, live music by Eduardo Del Signore and artist meetings.

Self Care: Sound Bath

California African American Museum | 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Dec. 4 | caamuseum.org

Find a little healing during this group meditation and sound bath from Sol & Sound.

Dec. 5

Long Beach Holiday Tree Lighting

Terrace Theater Plaza | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., #300, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 5 | visitlongbeach.com

Long Beach’s holiday tree lighting in 2018. | Photo courtesy of City of Long Beach via Facebook

Long Beach lights its 67-foot tall Christmas tree and more than 500,000 lights illuminating the Terrace Plaza. There will be two trains, photos with Santa, local food trucks, entertainment, fireworks and snow.

Pasadena City College Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 5 | pasadena.edu

Shop for antiques, collectibles and other goods from over 400 vendors.

Dec. 6

‘The Light of Hope Returning’

First United Methodist Church | 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Dec. 6 | pasadenachorale.org

In the new work by LA-based composer/arranger/songwriter, singer, and pianist Shawn Kirchner, poetry is interspersed with carols old and new, decked in folk, bluegrass, or gospel fashion, all enticingly reimagined. The Pasadena Chorale will be accompanied by a small band of instruments including piano, strings, flute, saxophone and dulcimer. While tickets are free, a ticket reservation is required.

Shawn Kirchner | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Chorale

Jazz Combos Directed By Steven Cotter

Center for the Arts – Room: West Patio | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 6 | pasadena.edu

Part of Pasadena City College’s Free Outdoor Concerts, the public is invited to this showcase of student talent.

San Gabriel Holiday Tree Lighting

Plaza Park | 516 Mission Road, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Dec. 6 | sangabrielcity.com

Santa will help light the holiday tree around 7 p.m. and will be present throughout the event so that attendees can take a photo. As community performances of cheerful music bring the holiday spirit to life, attendees can enjoy hot cocoa and ornament decorating provided by the San Gabriel Women’s Foundation; food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

San Gabriel Holiday Tree Lighting event. | Photo courtesy of City of San Gabriel

Dec. 7

NHRA Museum’s Twilight Cruise Night

Fairplex | 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Dec. 7 | fairplex.com

Enjoy an evening of hot rodding, music, food, vendors and visit the museum.

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Dec. 7 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Dec. 8

Greg Van Holsbeck’s Handcrafted Mysteries

The Claremont Forum | 586 W. First St., Claremont, CA 91711 | Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Bookstores are already magical but experimental magician Greg Van Holsbeck creates an immersive audience experience in which illusions take place all around the room.

PCC Jazz Combos Directed By Gary Fukushima And Steven Cotter

Westerbeck Recital Hall | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Insert a little spontaneity into your Thursday with a jazz program that will be announced from the stage.

Dub-A-Dub-Dub

Upright Citizens Brigade | 5919 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Get ready to laugh as Nicole Byer, Betsy Sodaro, Oscar Montoya and Marissa Strickland re-dub clips live from movies, television shows and strange old commercials.

Havana Nights Inglewood

The Miracle Theater | 226 S. Market St., Inglewood, CA 90301 | Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Get ready for a relaxing evening of cigars, live music, cocktails and food.

‘Shambles’

The Actors’ Gang at The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Dec. 8-31 | theactorsgang.com

Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a ‘60s NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder. Cirque du Soleil’s Stefan Haves stages a joyful celebration of comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers.

Christmas Dessert Theater

First Baptist Church of Walnut Valley | 20425 La Puente Road, Walnut, CA 91789 | Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Enjoy an evening of music, a performance of “Under a Starry Sky,” desserts and warm drinks.

Ongoing

‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 4 | centertheatregroup.org

Starring Constance Wu, Anna Camp, Adam Rothenberg, and Finn Wittrock, this award-winning supernatural thriller mixes mystery, comedy and a little horror.

‘Smile’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Dec. 5 | iamatheatre.com

“Smile” is set in 1992, the year a record number of women were elected to the U.S. Senate that was dubbed “Year of the Woman” by the media, but things haven’t changed much for 17-year-old Rachel Olivera. A kid from the inner city whose mother moved her in order to attend a white, affluent public school in Philadelphia’s Main Line, Rachel still dreams of her first kiss; she’s ill-equipped to navigate a world which defines her solely by gender, race and class. When an “incident” at school lands Rachel in the guidance counselor’s office, her situation sparks the young mother’s own questions and insecurities. Soon, Rachel and Helen find themselves developing a complicated relationship.

‘Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical’

The Actors Company | 916 N. Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046 | Through Dec. 8 | eventbrite.com

Featuring 12 original songs with music direction by Taylor Williams (“Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge!”) and sound design by Tony Award-winning Josh Millican (“Six,” “The Band’s Visit”), “Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical” is a parodic blend of “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” but in which *NSYNC’s Chris Kirpatrick (who is not in the cast) must make a Christmas wish before midnight strikes.

The Brothers Paranormal

David Henry Hwang Theatre | 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 11 | eastwestplayers.org

Cast of “The Brothers Paranormal.” | Photo courtesy of East West Players

After a nationwide increase in sightings of “Asian-looking ghosts,” two Thai brothers struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business. The two brothers–one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest–are called to investigate the paranormal hauntings at the home of an African-American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina in this supernatural thriller. A suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Dec. 18 | sawdustartfestival.org

Shop handcrafted gifts by 165 artists in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and featuring three stages with live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits from Santa.

‘Annie’

Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Dec. 18 | broadwayinhollywood.com

It’s a hard knock life but Little Orphan Annie reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. The Tony Award-winning musical with its optimistic message is perfect for the holiday season.

Sophie Stromberg, Vivianne Neely, Valeria Velasco, Kenzie Rees, Riglee Ruth Bryson and Bronte Harrison in the National Tour of “Annie.” | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

‘Present Past’ Film Series

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Dec. 19 | academymuseum.org

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will launch its first-ever celebration of newly preserved and restored films—spanning 1916 to 1998—from the Academy Film Archive as well as from archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each restoration in “Present Past” will be celebrating its Los Angeles, North American, or world premiere screening with a dynamic array of filmmakers, subjects, archivists, and preservationists appearing in person to discuss their work.

Christmas On The Farm

Underwood Family Farms | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Through Dec. 24 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Get out of the city and visit the farm for holiday photo ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, an animal center, combine and harvester slides, fields for picking, animal shows and reindeer. There will also be crafts, duck racing, elf training, sleigh rides, and much more.

‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com

The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.

Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com

Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.

Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.

People skating at Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square. | Courtesy of the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square

Sparkle DTLA

The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com

Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.

The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland

Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org

Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Drop off your creation at either Discovery Cube location from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.

Holiday Light Festival

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com

Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.

Lightscape

LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org

The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden.

The Winter Cathedral. | Courtesy photo

‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’

The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu

Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.

Christmas Nights

123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com

The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.

Holidays At The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com

The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com

Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Enchanted Forest Of Light

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens. | Photo by Pinguino Kolb via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com

Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. A survey of the films and filmmakers explored in the exhibition will be shown until Sept. 29 and will feature more than 20 screenings. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.