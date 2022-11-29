Cinema Audio Society to honor Oscar-winning director Iñárritu
Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker of the Year honor during its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Tuesday.
“It is an honor to name director Alejandro González Iñárritu as recipient of the prestigious 2023 CAS Filmmaker Award,” CAS President Karol Urban said in a statement.
“His sobering portrayals of the human experience bring empathy and consciousness to perspectives often left untold and unconsidered. No doubt drawing on his history in music, his films experiment and utilize sound — uniquely embracing its capacity to emotionally engulf the viewer.”
In a statement released by the society, Iñárritu said, “Being singled out as a filmmaker by my colleagues in the Cinema Audio Society is a great honor. I have had the pleasure of collaborating with some of the most gifted sound designers in the industry and truly cannot emphasize the importance of the work they do in creating a fully sensorial experience for audiences when watching a film.”
The Mexico-born Iñárritu is a four-time Oscar winner, including back-to-back wins for best director for “Birdman” in 2015 and “The Revenant” in 2016. He also won Oscars for best screenplay and best picture for “Birdman.”
He was nominated for best picture and best director in 2007 for “Babel.”
He will receive the CAS honor during the society’s 59th annual awards show March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.