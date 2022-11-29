fbpx Felon charged with murder in Thanksgiving road-rage shootings
Felon charged with murder in Thanksgiving road-rage shootings

Crime Nov 29, 2022
A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa.

Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.

Walker is accused of killing 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa on Thursday.

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of West Bay Street, where five victims were wounded, police said.

Walker fled in a black Chevrolet truck east on Bay Street. Early Friday, he turned himself in and was arrested, police said.

A minor traffic accident preceded the road-rage shooting and the suspect followed the other car involved, police said.

Walker has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and car theft, both felonies, with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty in March 2006 of misdemeanor counts of hit and run with property damage.

Walker did not enter a plea at his arraignment Tuesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. His arraignment was rescheduled for Dec. 14 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

