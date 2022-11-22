fbpx Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire
Home / News / Fire / Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire

Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire

Fire Nov 22, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Jason Lawrence/Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY 2.0)
by
share with

A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a detached garage that caught fire in the South Los Angeles area.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 88th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said the garage had been converted into a living area, but it also contained “excessive storage.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 17 minutes. The woman was found dead inside the structure after the flames were doused, fire officials said.

There was no immediate word on the woman’s identity or on what caused the fire.

