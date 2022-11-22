fbpx LA City Council returns after over a week off; protesters do, too
LA City Council returns after over a week off; protesters do, too

LA City Council returns after over a week off; protesters do, too

Politics Nov 22, 2022
Police attempt to detain a woman who climbed over the barrier that separates LA City Council members from spectators on Aug. 9, 2022. | Photo courtesy of LACityClerk/YouTube
by


The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday returned to the chamber after more than a week off — and protesters did as well.

Tuesday’s meeting was delayed by more than hour as a couple of dozen protesters attempted to disrupt the meeting, chanting and shouting to demand that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.

Neither de León nor Cedillo — who remain in office despite widespread calls to step down over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal — was present Tuesday.

The council will be off the rest of the week for Thanksgiving break. De León has continued to resist pressure to resign, while Cedillo leaves office in a few weeks.

Council President Paul Krekorian almost immediately ejected protesters as they began chanting at the start of the meeting. But after protesters continued to linger and chant, Krekorian ordered the chamber cleared and a 20-minute recess.

“The City Council cannot proceed to do the important work that’s on our agenda — including the passage of the Fair Work Week ordinance — because a few people are standing up and selfishly trying to disrupt this meeting,” Krekorian shouted from the dais.

Police in riot gear then entered the chamber and issued a dispersal order. Protesters left the chamber around 25 minutes later, chanting, “We’ll be back.”

“I don’t know why they’re out in riot gear,” Melina Abdullah, head of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter and professor at Cal State LA, said on an Instagram live stream by BLM Los Angeles.

“We haven’t violated any rules. We have not been ejected. We are here to let City Council know why we’re here and that there will be no meetings until Kevin de León resigns from the City Council.”

