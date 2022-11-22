fbpx LA Fire Department launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fire / LA Fire Department launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau

LA Fire Department launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau

Fire Nov 22, 2022
LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Fire Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles Fire Department launched its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced.

The bureau, which is expected to be operational next month, will focus on a commitment to “engaging the voices and respecting the humanity of its members” that includes “how it handles recruitment and hiring, workplace conduct, retention and promotion,” according to Garcetti’s office.

“We believe in, and are committed to, justice in Los Angeles — and we focus an equity lens on every aspect of our work,” Garcetti said in a statement. “The Bureau of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will help to ensure that our progress is permanent and we’re always moving forward with a city government and institutions that reflect and value our diversity.”

According to Garcetti’s office, 70% of this year’s more than 6,500 applicants to the fire department were people of color, and 8% were women. That figure is double the current amount of female firefighters.

Deputy Chief Stephen Gutierrez will serve as the department’s first chief equity officer.

“The LAFD is fully committed to creating positive change,” said Crowley, the first woman to lead the fire department. “With the new DEI Bureau, the department will develop and drive forward key diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and initiatives to enhance the LAFD’s work environment and performance.”

More from Fire

Fire Nov 22, 2022
share with
Woman found dead in South Los Angeles garage fire by
Environment Nov 14, 2022
share with
Riverside County reopens 7 hiking areas due to improved conditions by
Fire Nov 11, 2022
share with
Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released by
Fire Nov 10, 2022
share with
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement by
Fire Nov 08, 2022
share with
Several injured in explosion at LB Fire Department training center by
daylight standard time
Fire Nov 05, 2022
share with
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning by
More
Skip to content