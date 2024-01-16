fbpx Riverside County mental health response team expands to 24/7
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Riverside County mental health response team expands to 24/7

Riverside County mental health response team expands to 24/7

Health Jan 16, 2024
Unidentified team members stand next to a van in the county's fleet for Mobile Crisis Response. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside University Health System
by
share with

Riverside County has expanded its mental health crisis responders’ fleet and hours to around-the-clock service, officials announced Tuesday.

County residents now can expect service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from the Riverside University Health System – Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Response team.  

The expansion included five new vans, which augment RUHS-BH’s “substantial” mobile crisis fleet, that are based throughout the county to provide community members privacy and the courtesy of discretion on the scene of a behavioral or mental health crisis, officials said. 

“A behavioral health crisis can happen at any time, so it’s important that our residents have access to the support they need when they need it. We serve everyone, anywhere, any time,” said Dr. Matthew Chang, director of Behavioral Health at RUHS, said in a statement.

Mobile Crisis Response Teams consist of therapists, behavioral health case managers, substance abuse counselors and peer support specialists who are trained to handle suicidal thoughts, substance use and misuse emergencies and other behavioral health incidents. 

“Intervention is crucial for de-escalating a behavioral health crisis, saving lives, and avoiding unnecessary emergency department care, psychiatric hospitalization, and law enforcement involvement,” according to a county statement.

In fiscal year 2021-2022, response teams shifted 70% of people experiencing a crisis from law enforcement and inpatient hospital admissions, according to the county. Officials said that demonstrates “the effectiveness of a compassionate approach in handling crises without the need for further law enforcement involvement.”

RUHS-BH has collaborated with Sycamores, an organization that specializes in behavioral health outreach and crisis support, to expand its Mobile Crisis Response to consistently ensure overnight coverage year-round. Sycamores is based in Los Angeles and has an office in Palm Springs at 490 S. Farrell Drive.

“We welcome the opportunity to support Riverside County,” Sycamores President and CEO Debra Manners said in a statement. “We’ve experienced firsthand the significant impact these teams can have during a behavioral health crisis, and we are eager to extend our services to the residents of Riverside County.”

RUHS-BH also provides mental health urgent cares, Take My Hand Live Peer Chat, Peer Support & Resource Centers, Transitional Age Youth Centers and many county-run youth and adult wellness clinics, officials said. 

Mental health urgent care facilities are located in Riverside, 9980 County Farm Road, Building 2, 951-509-2499; Perris, 85 Ramona Expressway, Suites 1-3, 951-349-4195; and Palm Springs, 2500 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Suite A4, 760-424-5602.

The public can access Mobile Crisis Response and other behavioral health services by calling 951-686-HELP. More information is available at RUHealth.org

More from Health

Health Jan 16, 2024
share with
UCSD study: Masking, ventilation helped prevent COVID-19 cases by Read more
Health Jan 13, 2024
share with
LA County health officials investigate illness cluster linked to oysters by Read more
Health Jan 11, 2024
share with
How the VA fails veterans on mental health by Read more
Business Jan 04, 2024
share with
Officials issue botulism warning for molasses, jam sold in Southland by Read more
Health Jan 03, 2024
share with
Newsom, LA County leaders launch campaign for $6.4B mental health bond measure by Read more
Education Jan 03, 2024
share with
UCLA acquires $700M Westside Pavilion mall for Research Park by Read more
More
Skip to content