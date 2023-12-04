Baldwin Park ‘Santa Clothes’ event returns Tuesday

Baldwin Park police at the 2022 “Santa Clothes” event. | Photo courtesy of City of Baldwin Park / Facebook

Hundreds of children will fill Baldwin Park’s Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday to pick out a new pair of shoes and clothing at this year’s heart-warming “Santa Clothes” event. Now in its 26th year, this philanthropic tradition allows Baldwin Park youth in financial need to experience the joy of receiving new gifts during the holiday season.

“The ‘Santa Clothes’ program is one of my favorite traditions here in Baldwin Park. It is wonderful to see the community come together every year to create such special holiday memories for Baldwin Park youth,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada. “We sincerely thank our partners, donors and community members for their generosity that makes this remarkable event so successful year after year.”

This year’s event participants will gather at the Walmart Supercenter at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. There, participating children will be matched with personal shoppers, who will help them find the right pair of shoes and clothing item. The “Santa Clothes” program has raised $48,000 this year to serve 423 participating students.

The “Santa Clothes” event is a partnership between the City, the Baldwin Park Unified School District, Baldwin Park Charitable Relief Foundation and local businesses, which has led to over a quarter-decade of giving and brightening the holidays for thousands in Baldwin Park. Since its inception, “Santa Clothes” has served a total of 7,671 students and raised $448,500. The event provides an opportunity for students to connect with mentors, boost self-esteem and spread the spirit of the holidays.

“We are thrilled that the ‘Santa Clothes’ event is returning for a 26th year. It is a great example of what makes me so proud to be a part of the Baldwin Park Unified School District community,” said District Board President Diana E. Miranda-Dzib. “We take every opportunity to help our students succeed, in and out of the classroom. This tradition uplifts our students and ensures they can enter the new year feeling their absolute best.”