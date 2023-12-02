Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this week in LA County

Investigators released these photos of the alleged Palmdale BB gun shooter. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In addition to the shooting deaths of three homeless people, a number of other incidents connected with gun violence occurred this past week in the Los Angeles area.

Police hunt for killer of three homeless people on LA streets

The manhunt continued Saturday for a person believed to have fatally shot three homeless people in separate attacks in the city of Los Angeles, prompting police and Mayor Karen Bass to urge unhoused people to avoid sleeping alone outdoors and instead seek company or shelter.

“As we know, our homeless individuals are some of our most vulnerable populations,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference announcing the link among the killings, which occurred in the department’s Central and South bureaus.

The first killing occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West 110th Street, followed by another at about 5 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, and another at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Avenue 18 and South Pasadena Avenue, Moore said.

“Each of the victims were in an open area, be it a sidewalk or alley, they were alone,” Moore said. “.We believe a single individual approached each one and shot and killed each one as they slept. The investigators have gathered physical evidence as well as video images and we’ve identified this possible male lone individual as well as a vehicle.”

The LAPD released surveillance images of the car and the suspect. There was no immediate description of the exact make or model of the car, or any physical description of the suspect, who is believed to be a man.

Officials were expected to provide more information at a 2 p.m. news conference Saturday, where Bass and Moore will be joined by Sheriff Robert Luna, District Attorney George Gascón and other officials.

According to the chief and the county medical examiner, the victim in Sunday’s shooting was Jose Bolanos, 37. Killed on Monday was 62-year-old Mark Diggs. The victim in Wednesday’s shooting was a 52-year-old man, but his name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Moore said the department has summoned a task force, bringing in additional investigators and homicide detectives in hopes of tracking down the suspect. He said he has also spoken to Luna and police chiefs in Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach to determine if there may be other related homicides outside the city of Los Angeles. Thus far, however, no other related cases have been identified.

A tip line for the public was established at 213-486-6890.

Moore said the department has also stepped up patrols in areas frequented by the homeless. But he encouraged people who are homeless and alone on the streets to “seek shelter, and seek opportunities to come in from the streets.”

Mayor Karen Bass echoed that advice.

“This news is devastating to our city,” Bass said. “Living on the streets we already know is dangerous. We already know that four to five people die each day on our streets from a range of causes, and violence is certainly one of them. But I want to be very clear about what we’re facing today. This is a killer who’s preying on the unhoused. …

“The city and the region is mobilized to find this individual responsible, to arrest them and to hold them fully accountable to the full extent of the law. Our message to the unhoused community is clear — do not sleep alone tonight. Seek shelter. Seek services. Stay together.”

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority activated its Augmented Winter Shelter Program in an attempt to provide additional safety for unhoused individuals.

The program will be available through Monday night. This means that in addition to traditional shelters at fixed sites in the city and elsewhere in Los Angeles County, the Augmented Winter Shelter Program will provide additional interim housing options, typically using motel vouchers.

Though the program will be online for the next couple of days, additional beds during this period will be given with a higher priority for unsheltered individuals who sleep alone.

According to LAHSA, individuals interested in obtaining a motel bed should call the organization at 211 or the shelter hotline at 213-683-3333.

The traditional Winter Shelter Program began on Nov. 1 and will end March 31.

Man shot dead in Compton

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of California Avenue, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in Central-Alameda drive-by shooting

A 38-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The shooting as reported at 2:13 a.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division responded to the 1110 block of East 33rd Street and Central Avenue regarding a shots fired call, authorities said.

Upon their arrival, witnesses told police two suspects drove up to the victim and the suspect in the passenger seat fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him once, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The suspect drove away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no vehicle or suspect description.

Police investigate shooting at Hollywood Pavilions store

An argument led to a shooting at a Hollywood supermarket Friday, leaving one person injured.

Officers responded to Pavilions in the 700 block of Vine Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday on reports of at least six shots being fired, according to police.

Detectives determined that an argument had occurred at the store, after which an unknown number of suspects left and later returned and at least one opened fire. The suspects fled the scene in a white Mercedes with license plate CS35027, according to reports from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Fire damages Chatsworth Home; police shoot suspect

Fire damaged a home Friday in Chatsworth, where an armed person was reported to be at the scene, prompting a shooting by Los Angeles police.

Fire crews and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the home in the 9600 block of North Laramie Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, but while the residence was burning, fire crews had to maintain their distance as police investigated a report of shots being fired.

A short time later, police took a person into custody, and firefighters were able to move into the blaze, knocking it down in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.

Police later confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting at the location.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition with unspecified injuries, but it was unclear if that person was the suspect involved in the shooting with police.

KTLA5 reported the armed suspect was a woman who may have intentionally set the home on fire.

Sheriff: Accidental discharge caused shooting death of boy in Canyon Country

A 12-year-old boy who died in a Canyon Country shooting was mortally wounded when a gun he and another juvenile were handling went off unintentionally, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

The gunfire occurred about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the area of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said Thursday that investigators have determined the boy was with another unidentified juvenile and they were “manipulating a firearm when it unintentionally discharged, causing grave injury to the victim.”

The boy who died was later identified as William Lemus Ayala, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the county Department of Medical Examiner.

The name of the second juvenile at the scene was not released due to the person’s age.

Sheriff’s officials said their investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for review to determine if any charges are warranted.

Anyone with additional information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Hatchet-wielding suspect injured in LAPD shooting in Valley Glen

A suspect carrying a hatchet was shot by Los Angeles police Thursday in Valley Glen, but the man’s condition was not immediately known.

The details were not immediately available, although the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a shooting involving at least one officer.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street Thursday afternoon in response to a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon.

Video from the scene showed a man carrying a small hatchet as he interacted with police and walked toward officers. The video shows officers appearing to fire less-than-lethal rounds at the man, to no avail, eventually leading to the shooting.

It was unclear if any officers were injured.

Laurel Canyon was closed in both directions during the afternoon rush hour as a large number of police gathered at the scene.

El Sereno shooting leaves one dead

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in the El Sereno neighborhood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of East Huntington Drive and Drysdale Avenue regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, they learned from witnesses two men approached the victim and shot him multiple times, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and took the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspects ran away in an unknown direction.

Man fatally shot in Harvard Park

A homeless man was shot and killed Thursday in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Gage Avenue and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Obet Garcia, 41, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Woman shot by LAPD in Koreatown

Police shot a 25-year-old woman armed with a knife north of Koreatown, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 341 Kenmore Ave., between Third and Fourth streets. Upon their arrival, they were confronted by the suspect wielding a knife and opened fire, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The woman was struck by officers’ gunfire and taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. She was reported in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police report upon arrival at the scene, the woman attacked a man with a knife. The victim was described as an adult Hispanic man. He sustained minor lacerations caused by the woman and was treated at the scene. Police say he was released shortly thereafter.

The relationship between the man and woman and the reason for the altercation was unknown, police said. The knife found at the scene will be entered as evidence.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

The area between Kenmore and Third and Fourth streets was closed while police conducted their investigation of the shooting.

Man killed in shooting in Bell

A man was fatally shot in Bell, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at approximately 8:54 p.m. Wednesday to the 4700 block of Gage Avenue, between Atlantic and Helitrope avenues, where they found the victim, said homicide Lt. Arturo Spencer.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities seek suspect who allegedly fired shots near Palmdale school

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated photos Wednesday in an effort to locate a man who allegedly shot at pedestrians near a Palmdale middle school.

The alleged attack occurred on Sept. 15 in the area of Desert Willow Intermediate at 36555 Sunny Lane, according to the sheriff’s Palmdale station.

The suspect was seen in a red vehicle and was shooting at pedestrians with a BB gun using frozen gel pellets, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect was asked to call the LASD’s Palmdale station at 661-272-2466. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-8477 or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Long Beach

A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body during a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting in the 1400 block of Lewis Avenue and located the victim, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated.

The man had been in an argument with a suspect in the 1100 block of East Anaheim Street that escalated into a shooting, according to police. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 800-222-8477 anonymously, or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during San Dimas follow-home robbery

A 33-year-old man was in custody Thursday for allegedly following a Los Angeles County employee home to San Dimas, then robbing and killing him in his garage.

Jerrid Joseph Powell, of Los Angeles, was arrested during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills after his vehicle was caught on surveillance video reviewed by deputies investigating the Tuesday night shooting, which occurred just before 7 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Nicholas Simbolon, 42, who worked as a project manager in the Los Angeles County executive office, was found by his wife inside his Tesla in the garage of the home, suffering from a gunshot to the upper body, according to witnesses and sheriff’s officials. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Luna, surveillance video determined that Simbolon was apparently followed home from an electric-vehicle charging station in the 200 block of South Citrus Street in West Covina. The suspect approached Simbolon in the garage, stole some unspecified items, then “senselessly” shot him, Luna said.

The sheriff said investigators saw a vehicle of interest on surveillance video that was believed to be connected to the crime. The vehicle was spotted Wednesday near Santa Monica Boulevard and Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills, and police pulled the driver over, leading to his arrest.

Luna said a gun was found in the vehicle, and it is believed to be the one used to killed Simbolon.

The sheriff noted the killing did not appear to be associated in any way with Simbolon’s employment with the county.

Powell was booked early Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and robbery. According to jail records, he was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

“My heart goes out to the family on this tremendous loss,” San Dimas Mayor Emmett Badar said in a statement Wednesday. “This is a priority investigation and I have faith in our sheriff’s office to properly investigate and bring this suspect to justice.”

City officials said patrols were increased in the area, noting that “the city’s primary focus is providing safety for our community.”

Simbolon is survived by his mother, wife and two sons, ages 8 and 10, Luna said.

County CEO Fesia Davenport said Simbolon was a seven-year county employee, previously working at the county Superior Court, then joining her office in 2019. She said he was “key and instrumental in developing many software apps for the CEO’s office.”

Luna said the case should be a reminder for people to always remain vigilant, noting that criminals who carry out follow-home robberies will often target people wearing flashy jewelry or driving fancy cars.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times,” he said. “Look around. Be vigilant, and don’t be distracted, specifically by continuously looking at your cell phone.”

According to Luna, “It appears that the robbery and senseless murder was an isolated incident, and there’s no evidence to indicate the suspect acted in concert with others,” but he added that investigators have not fully ruled out the possibility.

Police continue to search for gunman in fatal LA Live shooting

The man suspected of entering a restaurant at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and fatally shooting a diner in an apparently targeted attack remained at large Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant at the entertainment venue at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., adjacent to Crypto.com Arena.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant and shot the man, who fell to the ground. Several bystanders tried to help the man before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A second victim, a woman who was also dining at the restaurant, sustained a graze wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Cmdr. Lillian Carranza said the suspect knew the dead victim.

“This was not a random act,” Carranza told reporters, adding that police do not believe the victims knew each other and were eating separately.

At least a dozen witnesses, including the wounded woman, were interviewed by detectives. Police were also examining video surveillance from neighboring businesses in an effort to identify the shooter.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, left the scene in a white mid-sized SUV, authorities said. Police said he was dressed in dark clothing and wore a mask covering his face.

The restaurant’s owners issued a statement after the shooting saying, “Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our LA location. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Fixins Soul Kitchen is owned by former NBA point guard and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.

Carranza said she considers the suspect to be “armed and dangerous and obviously, a threat to society.” But police insisted the actual shooting appeared to be a targeted attack of someone the gunman knew.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890, or during nonbusiness hours or weekends, 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Community activist Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope called on residents to continue supporting Fixins Soul Kitchen, calling it a Black-owned business with a history of hiring local minority workers.

Hollywood film marketer, activist fatally shot at home in LA

Michael Latt, a film marketing consultant who worked on social justice campaigns with well-known people in Hollywood, was fatally shot by an intruder at his home in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles, and a homeless woman was behind bars Thursday in connection with the killing.

Latt was the founder and CEO of Lead With Love and worked with filmmaker Ryan Coogler and musician/actor Common on various campaigns. The 33-year-old Latt was shot and killed at his home in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said he was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he died.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, who police say lived in her car, was arrested at the scene of the shooting, according to the LAPD.

She was charged Wednesday with murder and first-degree residential burglary with a person present, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The charges include an allegation that Michl personally used a handgun in the crime, and that another person was present during the commission of the burglary. She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 15 in downtown Los Angeles.

She remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michl targeted Latt “for being friends with a woman she had been stalking.” Prosecutors said Michl knocked on the door of Latt’s home, then forced her way inside when somebody opened it and shot Latt with a semi-automatic handgun.

No details on the stalking allegation were provided. The Los Angeles Times reported that a female film director — who was friends with Latt — sought and obtained a restraining order against Michl over the summer. According to court papers obtained by The Times, Michl worked as an extra on one of the director’s films, then stalked the director after filming concluded.

The director contended in the court papers that Michl began delivering disturbing letters to her home, including some that made comments suggesting she was prepared to shoot herself.

When the director’s film premiered at Sundance this year, Latt and the director were both in attendance, and he posted a photo of himself with her on Instagram congratulating her for the film’s success, The Times reported.

Following Latt’s death, Michelle Satter, Latt’s mother and the founding senior director of artists programs at the Sundance Institute, posted on social media her son had “devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, and leveraged storytelling for enduring change.”

Others posted on social media about Latt and his contributions to social justice and humanitarian campaigns.

“I cannot even begin to express what we’ve lost with Michael Latt’s murder,” Franklin Leonard, the founder of Black List, posted on social media. “He was the absolute best of us. Rest in Power, my friend.”

Latt, a graduate of Chapman University, worked on marketing campaigns for “Fruitvale Station,” Coogler’s 2013 film about the killing of Oscar Grant by police in Oakland. Latt said in a 2019 Forbes profile it was a turning point in his career.

“Working on Ryan Coogler’s ‘Fruitvale Station’ opened my eyes up to how prevalent and insidious White supremacy is in our country and also showed me the potent power of storytelling to change hearts and minds,” he said.

Latt also worked on marketing campaigns for “The Birth of a Nation,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “I Am Not Your Negro” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Latt also worked with Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, and Warner Bros. and Netflix on events and political initiatives.

In addition, he worked for Imagine Justice, a nonprofit founded by Common, which advocates for prison reform.

Latt served as a communications consultant for DuVernay’s ARRAY Now, and was marketing director for Blackout for Human Rights, a network of entertainment professionals founded by Coogler to speak out against killings by police.

One killed in fatal shooting in Littlerock

Sheriff’s detectives Tuesday were investigating a shooting in Littlerock, southeast of Palmdale, that left one person dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 10:51 p.m. Monday to the 10800 block of East Avenue S, where they found the victim, said homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-8477 or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot to death in East LA

A man was fatally shot in East Los Angeles Monday, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 7:40 p.m. to the 140 block of South Gage Avenue between First and Third streets where they found the victim, said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-8477 or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Probe continues into killing of two men in Willowbrook

An investigation was continuing Monday into a shooting in the Willowbrook area that killed two men — one of whom reportedly was a convicted drug trafficker known as “El Mago,” who had ties to the son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred around 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Eduardo Escobedo, 39, and Guillermo De Los Angeles Jr., 47, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and published reports.

A third man suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s department reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Escobedo, whose nickname “El Mago” translates to “The Magician,” served nearly five years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 10,000 kilos of marijuana and laundering drug proceeds. He was released in 2018.

Raised in East Los Angeles, Escobedo rose to become the primary distributor of marijuana in Los Angeles for Guzman’s oldest son, The Times reported.

Escobedo was also alleged to have ordered the death of a rival trafficker who was gunned down in his Bentley on the 101 Freeway in 2008, the Times reported. Although Escobedo was never charged in the murder, his brother and another man were convicted and are serving life sentences.

After eluding capture for more than a dozen years, Guzman was arrested in 2014 in Mazatlan. Five years later, he was convicted of being a principal leader of a continuing criminal enterprise through his leadership of the Mexican organized crime syndicate known as the Sinaloa Cartel.

Long Beach armed robbery suspect sought

A man tried to rob a business in Long Beach on Monday and fired several gunshots during the crime, but no one was wounded, police said.

Officers were sent to the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard about 4:20 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“A male adult suspect entered a business and attempted to steal several items before being stopped by the male adult victim in a physical altercation,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect fled on foot and fired a gun multiple times back at the business,” police said. “The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation and declined medical treatment… No injuries from the shooting were reported.”

No description was released of the suspect.

Man killed in Lancaster shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at 12:16 a.m. in the 43900 block of Delgado Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The wounded man, about 20-25 years of age, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

No information was available about suspects or a possible motive.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot to death in Montebello

A man was shot to death Sunday in Montebello, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Beverly Boulevard, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Donzale Hamilton, 36, was identified Thursday as the victim by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man Shot to death in Long Beach

A 41-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning after being confronted by several suspects in Long Beach who fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Andre McClendon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responding about 2:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of Pine Avenue, regarding a shooting, located McClendon suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives said McClendon was shot shortly after being approached by several suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Pomona shooting leaves one dead, another in critical condition

A shooting in Pomona left one man fatally wounded and another in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responding at about 10:10 p.m. Nov. 25 to a call of “shots fired and person down” in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street located a man down, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Pomona Police Department reported.

That man was rushed to a hospital and died from his wounds. Officers subsequently located a second victim who was also taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.