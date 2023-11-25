LA County organizations connect with needy on Thanksgiving Day

Midnight Mission volunteers hold a tray of meals they helped prepare. | Photo courtesy of The Midnight Mission/Facebook

Free Thanksgiving meals for people in need were provided at multiple locations in Los Angeles County Thursday, including the Midnight Mission, where more than 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals and families were served.

Sixth Street in front of the mission was temporarily closed to traffic as staff and volunteers served 3,500 pounds of turkey and 500 pounds of stuffing, topped by 50 gallons of gravy, along with 3,500 pounds of ham with glaze, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 750 pounds of seasonal vegetables, 250 pounds of cranberry sauce, 300 pounds of dinner rolls and 300 pounds of holiday dessert, according to Georgia Berkovich, the mission’s chief communications officer.

“We deeply appreciate our volunteers for making this celebration possible,” the Midnight Mission said in a statement. “In a world where our homeless neighbors often feel forgotten, today, we demonstrated profound compassion and reminded them that they truly matter.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger was among the volunteers helping prepare and pack meals at the Hollywood headquarters of Project Angel Food, which seeks to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County.

“Had a great time this morning w/ the amazing team from @ProjAngelFood. It felt good to kick off #thanksgiving2023 surrounded by committed individuals. Now, off to spend some quality time w/ loved ones,” Barger posted on X.

Laugh Factory Hollywood had food available for more than 2,000 people in need at its 43rd consecutive annual free Thanksgiving feast, owner Jamie Masada said.

Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Alonzo Bodden, Paul Rodriguez, Kira Soltanovich and Tom Dreesen were among the comedians who had committed to serve and perform.

Gobble Gobble Give provided meals to homeless individuals at locations in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica and Baldwin Hills. Founder Paul Walker began handing out 28 meals by himself in 1998. In 2019, the nonprofit organization served 33,000 meals, he said.

The Hollywood Food Coalition conducted its annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at Television City for community members facing food insecurities.

What organizers billed as “Los Angeles’ biggest vegan potluck event of the year,” was held at Cheviot Hills Recreation Center.

Several distance runs were held Thursday as well, including the Drumstick Dash, billed by organizers as the largest Thanksgiving Day run in Los Angeles County, with approximately 7,500 participants.

The race benefits Hope the Mission, a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness. It began at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Weddington Street in North Hollywood.

Turkey Trot Los Angeles helps raise money for those in need for the Midnight Mission. The event consisted of a 5K at 8 a.m., a 10K at 9 a.m., the mile-long “Widdle Wobble” for children ages 2 to 12 at 10:15 a.m. and a mile-long Dog Jog at 7:30 a.m.

The course began at City Hall, went around Grand Park, passed the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Broad Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art, concluding at City Hall.

More than 4,000 runners and walkers were expected, some dressed as Thanksgiving turkeys, pilgrims and pies, organizers said.

The goal was to raise $100,000, Berkovich said.

Other runs Thursday included the 30th annual Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive in La Cañada Flintridge; the Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot; the 13th annual College of the Canyons Turkey Trot in Santa Clarita; and the Turkey Trot 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon in Santa Monica.