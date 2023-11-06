fbpx 1 person seriously hurt in crash between Metro train, vehicle in LA
Home / News / Travel / 1 person seriously hurt in crash between Metro Blue Line train, vehicle in LA

1 person seriously hurt in crash between Metro Blue Line train, vehicle in LA

Travel Nov 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Prayitno/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

A collision Sunday evening between a Blue Line train and a vehicle in Los Angeles left one person in the car seriously injured.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and East 54th Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The collision left the vehicle overturned and one person temporarily trapped in the wreckage, Humphrey said. That person was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

One person asked for a medical evaluation by paramedics, Humphrey said. He ultimately declined an ambulance ride to the hospital.

The train remained upright on the rails, he said. The crash left Metro Blue Line traffic in both directions near the crash site temporarily blocked. Alternate transportation for the train passengers was being arranged by Metro.

The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles police.

