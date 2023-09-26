Metro to begin electrical work along K Line stations Friday

Starting Friday, transit services along the K Line will run every 20 minutes through October 15, as Metro announced Tuesday it will begin connecting power lines from Westchester/Veterans to its LAX/Metro Transit Center Station.
Metro said the work is expected to impact train service on the K Line during the weekdays and weekends. The installation of power lines, or overhead catenary service, is the first phase in preparation for integrating the K Line with the LAX/Metro Train center Station, which is slated to open in fall 2024.
The new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station is located at Aviation and 96th Street and it includes platforms to access Metro light rail trains, and an expansive 16-bay bus plaza that will serve Metro other municipal bus operators, including Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Culver City Bus, Torrance Transit, Gardena’s GTrans and Beach Cities Transit.
The shuttle bus C & K Line Link 857 that connects the K Line and the C Line will continue service from the Westchester/Veterans Station to the Aviation/LAX Station on its regular service schedule.
In a statement, Metro said its LAX/Metro Transit Center Station will be the ninth station along the K Line and will connect directly with the Los Angeles World Airports’ People Mover Train project. The People Mover is currently under construction, and once completed it will connect directly with the airport passenger terminals.
Metro opened the K Line in October 2022, which includes seven rail stations — Crenshaw/Expo, Martin Luther King Jr., Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, downtown Inglewood and Westchester/Veterans. An eighth station, Aviation/Century, will also open at the same time as the LAX/metro Transit Center Station.