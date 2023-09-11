fbpx Orange County Fair 'unlikely' to have rodeo in 2024
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Orange County Fair ‘unlikely’ to have rodeo in 2024

Orange County Fair ‘unlikely’ to have rodeo in 2024

Orange County Sep 11, 2023
A bucking bull flies out of the chute as his rider tries to hang on. | Photo by delightfully_chaotic_me/Envato Elements
by
share with

Next year’s Orange County Fair will likely not include a rodeo, fair officials said Monday, but a different type of animal attraction could be added in the future.

Terry Moore, director of communications for the fair, told City News Service that the decision was made for business reasons related to the provider for this year’s rodeo, Flying U Rodeo, and had nothing to do with a fatal injury suffered by a bull during this year’s event.

A bucking bull broke his hind leg almost immediately after leaving the chute on Aug. 3. It took several minutes for wranglers to get the badly injured animal into a trailer for medical attention, while hundreds of horrified fans looked on.

The bull was later euthanized, and some animal rights activists used the injury to prod officials with the fair and Costa Mesa to reconsider holding rodeos in the future.

The matter came up at the Sept. 5 City Council meeting, but council members noted that they have no authority over the lineup at the annual fair, which takes place on state property at the Orange County Fair & Events Center.

“We have limited influence to be sure … but we do have friends, many friends, over at the fairgrounds, that we can have discussions with — honest discussions about whether that’s the best use of that asset, and I intend to do that. I intend to initiate those discussions,” Mayor John Stephens said.

Indeed, Moore told CNS that Stephens held a “very informal” talk the next day with OC Fair & Events Center CEO Michele Richards.

“It is very unlikely that we would have rodeo back at the fair next year, for business reasons,” Moore said, adding that “we may have another animal attraction in the future.”

“Animals will always be part of the fair because they’re a part of our agricultural history,” Moore said. “That’s the whole reason that fairs exist.”

A few California cities have banned rodeos in recent years due to concerns about animal cruelty, including Irvine and Pasadena.

A proposed ordinance that would effectively ban rodeos in Los Angeles passed a City Council committee in late 2022, but still awaits final council approval.

More from Orange County

Orange County Sep 11, 2023
share with
Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack by
Business Sep 09, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices see big daily price spikes by
Crime Sep 08, 2023
share with
New allegations emerge in Orange County informant scandal by
Health Sep 06, 2023
share with
Huntington Beach council bans mask, COVID vaccine mandates by
Crime Sep 02, 2023
share with
Cook’s Corner reopens after shooting that killed 3 victims, injured 6 by
Business Sep 02, 2023
share with
As national average gasoline price drops, SoCal prices spike by
More
Skip to content