LA attorney files suit to bar Trump from 2024 Republican primary ballot

A Los Angeles attorney is arguing in a lawsuit filed in federal court that former President Donald Trump disqualified himself from ever holding public office again because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court papers obtained Tuesday.
The lawsuit, one of many filed in states across the country, argues that Trump is constitutionally disqualified from running for president again in 2024 because a section of the 14th Amendment bars any person from holding federal or state office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The suit argues that Trump’s actions before and during the Capitol attack disqualify him from the 2024 Republican primary ballot.
The Trump campaign said the lawsuits have no merit.
“There is no legal basis for this effort, except in the minds of those who are pushing it,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement last week.
The lawsuit was lodged Saturday in Los Angeles federal court by civil rights attorney Stephen Yagman on behalf of a California voter identified only as A.W. Clark. The suit was filed against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who oversees California elections.