Average LA County gas price spikes to highest since November

By Steven Herbert

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday for the 35th time in 37 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.371, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The average price has increased 39.9 cents over the past 37 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose 30 consecutive days, dropped seven- tenths of a cent Wednesday and one-tenth of a cent Friday, then increased the next four days.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 30.1 cents higher than one month ago and 9.2 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.123 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the 25th time in 29 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.316, its highest amount since Nov. 17. It has increased 29.2 cents over the past 29 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

The Orange County average price rose 22 times in 23 days then recorded three consecutive decreases totaling 1.2 cents. It has risen each of the past three days, including 1.5 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 30.4 cents higher than one month ago and 12.8 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.143 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.823, one day after a 10-day streak of decreases totaling 5.7 cents ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 2.7 cents lower than one year ago but 7.7 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.193 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline has been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real- time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption.”