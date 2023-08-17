Developers to build 100% permanent supportive housing project

A rendering shows the forthcoming 600 San Pedro building that will provide permanent supportive housing in downtown LA. | Image courtesy of Pankow

A new 17-story high-rise will offer roughly 300 units of 100% permanent supportive housing intended to address homelessness, Mayor Karen Bass and developers announced Wednesday.

Related California and the Weingart Center Association closed escrow on a 1.12-acre site in downtown Los Angeles with plans to build what they contend will be the “largest 100% permanent supportive housing development.”

“Los Angeles needs all of us, from government to nonprofit and the private sectors, working together to urgently confront our homelessness crisis by building more housing and providing lifesaving services,” Bass said in a statement.

Bass thanked the two developers for their ongoing commitment to building more permanent and supportive housing so that “people who come inside from tents and encampments can move into homes, and communities where they can live healthy, fully lives.”

The project 600 San Pedro — led by design-builder Pankow and architect Large Architecture — will be located on the corner of San Pedro and Sixth streets. The development will offer 298 permanent supportive housing units, four manager units and a separate four-story parking structure onsite.

It will also feature 212 parking stalls and 172 bicycle parking spaces. In addition, the development will provide about 2,800 square feet of community-serving retail and 30,600 square feet of open space.

“600 San Pedro will be a transformative space where people experiencing homelessness will find not just a roof overhead but a solid foundation for rebuilding their lives, fostering a community of support and empowerment,” Kevin Murray, president and CEO of the Weingart Center Association, said in a statement.

The project will be developed — on what is currently a parking lot — in two phases, with construction on both occurring simultaneously.

The development will have two buildings, including a 17-story high-rise residential mixed-use building and a four-story parking structure with retail space on the ground level. The apartments will come fully furnished with appliances, furniture and air conditioning.

According to a statement from the Weingart Center, 600 San Pedro will feature an open space area along with an array of amenities that will be able to host community events and gatherings — including a courtyard, barbecue area, an amphitheater and a community garden.

The Weingart Center will provide services to its residents and the necessary tools to stabilize their lives after being homeless.

Services will expand on-site case management, mental and physical health care, substance use services, employment and job training assistance and educational support, according to a statement from the developer.

It will also provide a career center, library, laundry room and fitness area to cater to the residents’ needs and foster a supportive community environment.

“All residents will have a lease that they must abide by and the building will have house rules, similar to other apartment communities,” a representative for the Weingart Center said.

The project is slated for completion in June 2025.