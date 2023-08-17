Capitol breach: Los Angeles resident indicted for conspiracy

Tear gas explodes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as supporters of President Donald Trump breached security after his reelection defeat. | Photo courtesy of Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A Los Angeles man has been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through a broken window and damaging and stealing government property during the attack on the building, officials said Thursday.

Paul Belosic, 45, who lives in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, is charged with felony offenses of conspiracy to commit and offense against the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, tampering with documents or proceedings, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

In addition to the felonies, Belosic is charged in the indictment with several misdemeanor offenses, including theft of government property, destruction of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Justice Department officials said his actions and the conduct of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Belosic was charged along with co-defendants Daniel Joseph “DJ” Rodriguez, 40, of Fontana, and Edward Badalian, 28, of Panorama City. The superseding indictment charging all three men was filed in November 2021 in federal court in the District of Columbia. Belosic’s name was unsealed in the indictment Thursday, and he remains at large, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, Belosic traveled from California to Washington, D.C. The indictment alleges that Belosic and others conspired to stop, delay and hinder Congress’ Certification of the Electoral College Vote that day, as well as to prevent evidence from being used in the investigation of their activities.

Belosic joined other rioters in the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol and tried to gain access to the building, the indictment alleges. The government contends that Belosic and his co-defendants ultimately entered the building through a broken window, where Belosic damaged and stole government property.

Co-defendant Rodriguez was previously sentenced to 12 years and seven months behind bars for his role in the conspiracy. Badalian awaits sentencing after he was convicted of three charges following a bench trial related to his actions during the attack.

In the 31 months since the breach of the U.S. Capitol, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for related crimes, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.