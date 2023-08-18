fbpx Metro: Free shuttle bus services provided during C Line repairs
Metro: Free shuttle bus services provided during C Line repairs

Metro: Free shuttle bus services provided during C Line repairs

Travel Aug 18, 2023

LAX Station. | Photo by Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
Metro announced Friday that free shuttle bus services will be provided along stations across the C (Green) Line as the transit agency continues to complete urgent repairs on the light rail power lines between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach stations.

Through Sept. 25, there will be no C Line rail service at selected Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach stations. This work will include replacement of station platform lighting from florescent to LED, and installation of signage and ongoing track improvements.

“We expect that train service will be impacted, as trains will have to share one track,” Metro said in a statement.

Metro encouraged its customers to allow approximately 20 minutes of extra travel time when using shuttle busses between affected stations. After this initial work, a longer refresh-and-repair effort is planned, and expected to begin in late September.

The transit agency previously announced the first series of station closures will take place in the separate phases, which include:

  • Stations between Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach Aug. 12-19;
  • Stations between Aviation/LAX and Redondo Beach Aug. 20 to Sept. 25.

Metro ambassadors will be available to assist patrons at the Hawthorne/Lennox Station board shuttle buses as well as provide other wayfinding assistance. The power line upgrade project is part of Metro’s State of Good Repair Program, which seeks to keep existing and future transit assets in good working order while upgrading the overall transit system.

Work will also allow Metro to conduct maintenance and repair work at all closed stations and along tracks. Customer experience and safety improvements will also be made to lighting, signage, PA systems, cameras and passenger/emergency telephones.

With the absence of train traffic during these times, Metro says it will perform more intensive cleaning of the stations, including painting, weed removal and several other tasks to ensure the facilities remain in good condition for riders.

Dates for all future work will be announced in advance. Upgrades are expected to take a number of years to complete.

