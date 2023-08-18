fbpx US Marines to participate in realistic military exercise in Blythe area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / US Marines to participate in realistic military exercise in Blythe area

US Marines to participate in realistic military exercise in Blythe area

Riverside County Aug 18, 2023
| Image courtesy of the U.S. Government/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
share with

United States Marines will participate in a realistic military exercise Friday in Blythe and surrounding Palo Verde Valley communities.

The Colorado River sheriff’s station, Blythe police and fire departments, California Highway Patrol, United States Border Patrol and Cal Fire will assist in the exercise, according to Sgt. Ed Reynoso of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The exercise will take place within Blythe and surrounding Palo Verde Valley communities.

That training had originally been scheduled for Saturday, but due to inclement weather expected to pass through the area, it was being rescheduled.

During the training, the use of explosives for breaching wood facades, simunitions, rubber bullets and blanks may also be used, according to Reynoso.

“The purpose of the exercise is to provide the USMC the opportunity to conduct training in unfamiliar environments,” Reynoso wrote in a statement. “During the exercise, the USMC will be required to conduct a series of challenging and realistic training events to test their ability to conduct conventional and specialized missions.”

Reynoso said that residents in the surrounding areas should expect traffic control, road closures and areas cordoned off to the public.

In preparation for an upcoming deployment, Marines and sailors based out of Camp Pendleton with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force will conduct the Realistic Urban Training, or RUT, until Aug. 28, according to the I Marine Expeditionary Force.

MEF officials said that the training will take place in and around Reno, Nevada as well as locations in Arizona including Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Luke Air Force Base and Phoenix. Training in California will be at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Fort Hunter Ligget and Blythe.

Residents in the surrounding areas were advised that they may experience increased noise levels and military aircraft overhead, according to MEF officials.

“The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU’s command, air, logistics and ground elements while conducting a series of realistic training events,” MEF officials wrote in a statement. “This training prepares the 15th MEU to meet the nation’s crisis-response needs during their upcoming overseas deployment.”

More from Riverside County

Environment Aug 18, 2023
share with
Flood prep: Coachella Valley cities provide sandbags for residents by
Environment Aug 17, 2023
share with
Hurricane Hilary prompts 1st-ever tropical storm watch in SoCal by
Crime Aug 15, 2023
share with
Riverside area students produce video to combat human trafficking by and
Environment Aug 15, 2023
share with
EPA files civil lawsuit against operators of Oasis Mobile Home Park by
Los Angeles Aug 14, 2023
share with
Bill to inject race into criminal sentencing draws praise, criticism by
Fire Aug 14, 2023
share with
Memorial services announced for fallen Riverside County firefighters by
More
Skip to content