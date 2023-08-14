fbpx Diabetic woman goes missing, last seen in Arcadia
Home / News / Missing / Diabetic woman goes missing, last seen in Arcadia

Diabetic woman goes missing, last seen in Arcadia

Missing Aug 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 73-year-old woman who is diabetic and who authorities said is insulin dependent was reported missing Monday evening after she was last seen in Arcadia.

Julianita Pangan was last seen at 6 a.m. on the 11000 block of Daines Drive, near Santa Anita Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Pangan is Asian, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a white cardigan and blue pants with unknown prints.

Anyone who has seen Pangan or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimesstoppers.org.








