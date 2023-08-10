fbpx Chris Christie criticizes Trump, Obama, Biden over Ukraine conflict
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Chris Christie criticizes Trump, Obama, Biden over Ukraine conflict

Chris Christie criticizes Trump, Obama, Biden over Ukraine conflict

Politics Aug 10, 2023
Chris Christie. | Photo courtesy of Michael Vadon/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

Presidential candidate Chris Christie took direct aim at past and present U.S. leaders as he recounted his recent unexpected visit to Ukraine.

In a fiery critique, Christie lambasted Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and incumbent Joe Biden.

The New Jersey Republican held them collectively responsible for the ongoing war in Ukraine, laying the blame for the instability in Eastern Europe at their doorstep, USA Today reports.

“The truth is that years of failed leadership are responsible for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s reign of terror in Eastern Europe. And it’s only going to get worse,” said the Christie campaign in an email to supporters obtained by USA Today. “He took Crimea under Barack Obama, buddied up to Donald Trump, and knows that Joe Biden can’t stop him from committing countless war crimes in Ukraine.”

Christie, breaking from a tour of the war-torn region, met with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy and re-pledged his support against the Russian incursion. During his visit, the former governor solemnly stressed the need to comprehend the atrocities meted out by Russian forces against the Ukrainian people.

Christie also implored the U.S. to supply Ukraine with the resources to engage Russian forces on an even keel.

“America is right to supply and I spoke with President Zelenskyy for an hour,” Christie told CNN on Sunday. “All he wants is the ability to fight the war on an even basis.” 

This echoes Christie’s past criticisms of Trump’s Ukraine aid policies and highlights his issues with Biden’s reluctance in equipping Kyiv with the necessary resources.

Christie’s stance, however, places his views in stark opposition to that of his party’s reigning figure, Trump. The ex-president has maintained a more cautious approach to U.S. engagement in the conflict. This is a divide exemplified not just by Christie, but also resonated during another Ukraine visit by former Vice President Mike Pence.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Aug 10, 2023
share with
Protesters block Ventura Freeway in Glendale on Wednesday night by
LA County Aug 09, 2023
share with
LA County BOS moves forward with ordinance for hotel worker protections by
Impact Aug 09, 2023
share with
LA County board creates regional homeless oversight committee by
Business Aug 09, 2023
share with
City employees across LA head back to work after 1-day strike by
Crime Aug 09, 2023
share with
US Navy sailors from LA County, SD ordered detained in spy cases by
Fire Aug 08, 2023
share with
Biden expresses sorrow over loss of local firefighters by
More
Skip to content