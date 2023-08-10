Harbor Commission renews housing permit, responds to concerns

Port of Los Angeles. | Photo by Scott Hart (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

A city commission Thursday renewed a revocable permit for the continued operation of a housing facility for the homeless at the Port of Los Angeles, with the caveat that city departments address several concerns raised by nearby residents.

The city’s Harbor Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to approve a successor permit, allowing the General Services Department to operate A Bridge Home for unhoused individuals on land owned by the port.

The existing permit is set to expire Aug. 31. The new permit will allow the operation of the facility through Feb. 28, 2027.

GSD has managed the site through a sublease with U.S. Vets, a nonprofit that provides shelter and meals for the unhoused, with occupants being moved to more permanent residency as space opens for use.

The housing facility at the port has 100 beds and has been operating since July 2020.

Mayor Karen Bass sent a letter to the commissioners asking them to approve the permit, citing a need to address the city’s homelessness crisis.

Lucille Roybal-Allard, president of the commission, moved to approve the permit with the following conditions:

The GSD, city administrative office and U.S. Vets must abide by all terms of the permit;

Port of LA must provide a plan of corrective action and a timeline for addressing concerns raised by the Washington Neighborhood Council with 30 days; and

GSD and the City Administrative Office must provide a written report to the Port of LA with the status of corrective actions no later than Oct. 13, and a final report on the status of the facility and completion of any outstanding community concerns by Jan. 11, 2024.

The commissioners’ decision to allow for the continued use of the housing facility, located at 826 Eubank Ave. in Wilmington, did not come lightly. Residents of the Wilmington area have raised concerns over public safety, maintenance of the site, environmental impacts and ongoing issues with car and RV encampments.

In a letter addressed to Bass, and sent to relevant city departments and community groups, Councilman Tim McOsker — who represents Council District 15, which includes Wilmington — reiterated grievances community members have with the operation of the ABH.

“As we work to build permanent supportive housing, transitional shelter continues to play an important role in Los Angeles,” the letter reads. “It is morally wrong to allow our most vulnerable Angelenos to die on our city’s streets as they wait for us to build and create housing.

“At the same time, we need to support the communities who have said yes to these interventions.”

Though the councilman and community understand the need to extend the lease, it was noted in the letter that the “city failed its commitments to the neighborhood.”

Those commitments included enhanced sanitation and enforcement services for the neighborhoods in close proximity to the site.

“Because of these broken promises, many residents have concerns about the future of the ABH and doubt our sincerity,” McOsker wrote in his letter. “As you and I are both nearly eight months into our first terms trying to rectify a situation that arose before us, I recognize both the importance of keeping this interim housing and I want to work together, as one city family, to fulfill the promises made to our communities.”

In response to these concerns, eight representatives from city departments involved with the ABH appeared before the commissioners to offer reassurances that the city would address their grievances.

City representatives added they would ensure accountability by offering members of the Wilmington Neighborhood Council a “seat at the table.”

Commissioner Michael Munoz said the city’s working-class communities of color have a “long history of being lied to and steamrolled.”

“When there are reports where there’s inconsistencies — things that don’t add up — it adds to this sort of historical narrative of ‘we’re being lied to,’ and it breeds distrust,” Munoz said.

“I think we’ve done a good job of apologizing to the community and trying to get it right,” he added.

But he also asked how the commission can revoke the permit if nothing improves with the AHB.

City officials emphasized they would be meeting periodically until the work gets done. However, the council may terminate the permit with 120 days notice.

Diane Middleton, vice president of the commission, thanked the community for attending and voicing their concerns. She also thanked representatives from the city.

Middleton noted that she had not participated in a meeting in her five years on the board where “eight city representatives from different departments” came to present to the commission.

“It shows us that it matters to you,” she added. “It’s shows your commitment, and now let’s deliver for these good folks in Wilmington.”