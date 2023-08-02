Trump allies face charges for allegedly tampering with voting machines in Michigan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump. | Photo courtesy of Store norske leksikon

In an unexpected turn of events, key allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump in Michigan have found themselves at the center of controversy. Accusations point towards these individuals allegedly accessing and tampering with voting machines following the 2020 election, according to newly released court records.

Republican lawyer and former attorney general candidate, Matthew DePerno, is among those caught in the crosshairs. DePerno is facing charges of undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy. Alongside him is Daire Rendon, a former GOP state representative. This Michigan native is also facing charges which include conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

The attention of the masses was drawn to this case when the former president himself confirmed his involvement in mid-July. In a surprising revelation, Trump admitted to being the subject of an investigation by federal authorities for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The case delves into five voting tabulators taken from three Michigan counties to a hotel room, according to information leaked by the state attorney general’s office. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, instrumental in the investigations, revealed the reports.

This brought about the initiation of a grand jury in March. The purpose of the jury, delineated in court documents, was to decide whether circumstances warranted criminal charges. Eventually, a significant ruling was made in July. It was decreed a felony to be in possession of a voting machine without a court order or permission granted explicitly by the Secretary of State’s office. The consequences of this crime, a sentence of up to five years in prison, are quite severe.

Matthew DePerno, despite having the endorsement of Trump, had an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general in 2020. Following his political misfortunes, he found himself embroiled in this case, officially charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Rendon has also been charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession and making false pretenses. The former Republican state representative’s involvement in the case received media attention following his arraignment. Both he and DePerno were arraigned remotely on a Tuesday afternoon by Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit.

Further details of the case emerged through court documents associated with attorney Stefanie Lambert. The attorney, previously involved in filing legal challenges to 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf, revealed her indictment in the case.

The accusations towards DePerno and Rendon are seen to be monumental in the ongoing attempts to hold accountable those still promoting Trump’s false narrative of election fraud. The charges brought against these Trump allies seem to be advancements in these endeavors. The prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, overseeing the case did not suggest or dictate the decisions made by the jury but instead presented collected evidence transparently.