County health officials issue ocean water warning for 9 LA beaches

| Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach

As the heat wave continues, Southland residents might be inclined to cool off at the beach — but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for nine area beaches, advising people to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in waters due to high bacteria levels.

The affected beaches are:

Avenue I storm drain at Redondo County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain;

Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach, entire swim area;

Hermosa Beach pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach, entire swim area;

Manhattan Beach pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Marie Canyon storm drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;

Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms;

Sapphire Street Extension at Redondo County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast of Sapphire Street; and

Santa Monica pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

The health department Monday also lifted an earlier warning for Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, where the agency said recent sample results were within state standards.

The county has a 24-hour hotline providing updated information on beach conditions at 1-800-525-5662. A map of affected locations is also available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.