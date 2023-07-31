fbpx County health officials issue ocean water warning for 9 LA beaches
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Environment / County health officials issue ocean water warning for 9 LA beaches

County health officials issue ocean water warning for 9 LA beaches

Environment Jul 31, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach
by
share with

As the heat wave continues, Southland residents might be inclined to cool off at the beach — but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for nine area beaches, advising people to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in waters due to high bacteria levels.

The affected beaches are:

  • Avenue I storm drain at Redondo County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain;
  • Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach, entire swim area;
  • Hermosa Beach pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;
  • Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach, entire swim area;
  • Manhattan Beach pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;
  • Marie Canyon storm drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;
  • Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms;
  • Sapphire Street Extension at Redondo County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast of Sapphire Street; and
  • Santa Monica pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

The health department Monday also lifted an earlier warning for Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, where the agency said recent sample results were within state standards.

The county has a 24-hour hotline providing updated information on beach conditions at 1-800-525-5662. A map of affected locations is also available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.

More from Environment

Environment Jul 31, 2023
share with
Sewage spill closes portion of Newport Bay by
Environment Jul 28, 2023
share with
Heat advisory in LA area extended again by
Environment Jul 28, 2023
share with
Biden urges protections for workers amid heat wave, climate crisis by
Environment Jul 26, 2023
share with
City of LA’s Hyperion water treatment plant faces AQMD violations by
Environment Jul 24, 2023
share with
Southern California heat wave to continue all week by
Environment Jul 22, 2023
share with
LA County, city open cooling centers, extend hours amid heat wave by
More
Skip to content