Mega Millions lottery jackpot grows to over $1 billion

News Jul 29, 2023
With Friday's Mega Millions jackpot exceeding $1 billion, state lottery signs ran out of space to reflect the full total. | Photo by Drew Voros/HeySoCal.com
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $1.05 billion, matching the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one sold at a supermarket in Van Nuys, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. It is worth $1,502,965.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning that payoffs can be both larger and smaller than those in other states.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Pennsylvania is worth $5 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any prize other than the jackpot is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Pennsylvania was worth $1 million, as were the ones sold in Arizona and New York.

The numbers drawn Friday were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the Mega number was 18. The estimated jackpot was $940 million, the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Skip to content