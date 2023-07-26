fbpx Escaped inmate in Azusa taken into custody
Home / News / Crime / Escaped inmate in Azusa taken into custody

Escaped inmate in Azusa taken into custody

Crime Jul 26, 2023
Evan Chezick. | Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
by
A 41-year-old inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Azusa is back in custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Evan Chezick escaped from Julius Klein Conservation Camp on July 20, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

During a morning head count, Chezick was discovered missing at around 7:30 a.m. Authorities with the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and Los Angeles County Fire Department, along with local law enforcement agencies, immediately searched the fire camp buildings and grounds.

He was located at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Fresno and taken into custody, authorities said.

Chezick was sentenced to the camp from Madera County on Sept. 20, 2022, to serve five years and four months after a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting or deterring law enforcement with a threat of violence, according to the CDCR.

