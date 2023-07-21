fbpx Authorities ask for public's help finding escaped inmate in Azusa
Home / News / Crime / Authorities ask for public's help finding escaped inmate in Azusa

Authorities ask for public’s help finding escaped inmate in Azusa

Crime Jul 21, 2023
Evan Chezick. | Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
by


Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 41-year-old inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Azusa Thursday.

Investigators sought a man who escaped from Julius Klein Conservation Camp early Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

During a morning head count, Evan Chezick was discovered missing around 7:30 a.m. Authorities with the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and Los Angeles County Fire Department, along with local law enforcement agencies, immediately searched the fire camp buildings and grounds.

Chezick was sentenced to the Azusa camp from Madera County on Sept. 20, 2022, to serve five years and four months after a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting or deterring law enforcement with a threat of violence, according to the CDCR.

Chezick was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 187 pounds with blond or strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweat shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Chezick’s whereabouts was urged to call 911 or Camp Commander Shane Baker at 626-910-1213.

Skip to content