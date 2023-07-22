Gun violence: Shooting reports in LA County this past week

| Photo by alexbowmore/Envato Elements

As local officials marked six months since the mass shooting in Monterey Park, another spate of multiple shooting incidents happened throughout Los Angeles County over the last seven days.

Man wounded at street takeover in South LA

A 25-year-old man suspecting of firing a handgun in a parking lot at Golden West College in Huntington Beach was arrested Friday.

Officers responded to college in the 15700 block of Goldenwest Street, near Gothard Street, Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. to a report about shots fired, according to Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla.

A witness parked in an adjacent parking lot near the campus saw a man acting suspiciously before firing a single shot into the air.

A description of the suspect was provided Wednesday. However, police did not locate a person of interest after working with college personnel. No injuries were reported.

Officers were sent to the 7500 block of Edinger Avenue, between Goldenwest Street and Beach Boulevard, Friday regarding a man walking around the area with a gun, police said.

A preliminary investigation led officers to discover a vehicle possibly related to the shooting that occurred Wednesday at Golden West College.

Officers also were led to Talon Brunelle, who was a short distance from the vehicle and detained him. A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and Huntington Beach residence, where officers recovered a handgun and other evidence linking Burnelle to Wednesday’s shooting.

Brunelle was arrested and booked for discharging a firearm in a school zone, illegally possessing a gun, and willfully negligently discharging a handgun, police said.

Man shot in Granada Hills

A 33-year-old man is in the hospital Friday after he was shot in Granada Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 12:06 a.m. to San Fernando Mission Road and Havenhurst Avenue regarding reports of a shooting, an LAPD officer told City News Service.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and there was no suspect description.

The shooting was the second over the last three days in Granada Hills. A 16-year-old boy and a 2-year-old toddler were shot in Petit Park on Wednesday. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man allegedly wielding knife fatally shot by police in downtown LA

A man who was allegedly threatening somebody with a knife at a downtown apartment building was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday.

Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Ford apartment building in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street on a report of a suspect threatening another person with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers confronted the suspect, and at least one officer opened fire, police said. It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. KNX News reported that the man was shot in the chest and died at Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A knife allegedly wielded by the suspect was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured.

Granada Hills shooting leaves teen dead, toddler wounded

Police on Thursday were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a late-night shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 2-year toddler at the Granada Hills Recreation Center.

Thomas Kornswiet was identified as the shooting victim by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

Devonshire Division officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the park in the 10600 block of Petit Avenue, near Chatsworth Street, regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival found the older victim lying on the paved walkway inside the park near the playground with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Police think the shooting might be gang-related.

On Thursday, the LAPD asked for the public’s help in identifying Kornswiet’s killer. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

There was no suspect information.

Inglewood shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in Inglewood that left a man dead and two others injured.

Officers from the Inglewood Police Department were called at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Rosewood Avenue near West Arbor Vitae Street, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds near a convenience store.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There was no suspect information.

The man who died was identified by the county Medical Examiner’s Office as Jose Guadalupe Valenzuela, 48.

“He was a very nice person,” Valenzuela’s sister, Maria Rodriguez, told NBC4. “He didn’t have enemies. I don’t know how to explain to my mother that her son is not here anymore.”

She said her brother was the father of two children.

Man fatally shot in Montebello

A man was shot and killed in Montebello, authorities said Wednesday.

Montebello Police Department officers were called at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Rea Drive, north of East Beverly Boulevard, where they found the victim in a riverbed behind Grant Rea Park suffering from gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s investigators are assisting the Montebello Police Department with the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestopper.org.

Man shot to death at downtown LA recording studio

A man was shot to death early Monday morning at a recording studio in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at 924 S. San Pedro St., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Arriving officers found the 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, she said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the dispatcher said.

A news videographer who went to the scene said it was a recording studio.

Five Shot, One Fatally, in South Los Angeles

Five people were shot, one fatally, Sunday in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. 115th Street, near the corner of Willowbrook Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to Los Angeles police Officer Warren Moore.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene, Moore said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The wounded included a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 36-year- old woman and a 46-year-old man, who drove himself to a hospital. The other three were taken to a hospital by ambulance, Moore said.

A motive for the shootings was unknown. However, the LAPD will examine whether the shootings were gang-related.

There was no suspect information available.

One woman killed, one wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

A shooting in Boyle Heights left a woman dead and another woman wounded, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday at South Gless and East First streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The women were standing outside when they were approached by two males armed with handguns who fired at them, police said.

Melanie Mancera, 19, of Los Angeles died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The other woman, 21, was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, police said. The shooting was believed gang related, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man allegedly fires at couple trying to break up fight

A 21-year-old Long Beach man was arrested for allegedly firing shots at two people who were trying to break up a fight between him and his partner Sunday morning, authorities said.

Keven Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and felony domestic violence. His bail was set at $50,000, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue regarding a battery that escalated into a shooting. Gonzales and his partner allegedly were fighting when a woman and a man attempted to intervene.

“During the fight, the suspect fired a gun at the female victim and second male victim, but did not strike them,” police said. “The suspect remained on scene. Officers located evidence, including bullet casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred.”

Paramedics rushed Gonzales’ partner to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Woman shot to death in San Fernando house

A 38-year-old woman was shot to death inside a house in San Fernando, authorities said Sunday.

Stephanie Rodriguez was a San Fernando resident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported at 3:18 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Kewen Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vizcarra. Rodriguez died at the scene.

Homicide detectives later detained 34-year-old Evelyn Torres of Palmdale as a person of interest in the killing, Vizcarra said. Torres was later officially arrested as a suspect in the murder.

A motive for the shooting was not released by the LASD, nor was the nature of Torres’ relationship with the victim.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.