Port of LA breaks ground on final phase of waterfront promenade

Officials at the groundbreaking Tuesday. | Photo courtesy of Port of LA via Facebook

The Port of Los Angeles broke ground Tuesday on the second and final phase of an $85 million waterfront promenade in San Pedro.

Groundbreaking for the $31.4 million Phase II project follows the completion of the Promenade’s $53.7 million Phase I in October 2021. The final phase will add to the initial portion of the 30-feet-wide promenade, and connect it to the southern end of the new West Harbor development, which is still under construction.

“Throughout the Harbor area, there are incredible projects happening in the Port of LA to make the Wilmington Waterfront and San Pedro Promenade more inclusive and inviting spaces for everyone,” said Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents Council District 15, which includes San Pedro.

Running parallel to the port’s main channel from berths 74-83, the two-phase construction project is slated for completion by spring 2025, and will result in nearly one mile of waterfront open space and waterfront access.

Phase II will include demolition, grading, installation of new piles, pier and deck structures and utilities, port officials said. The second phase will also add “signature elements” rolled out during the first phase such as lamp posts, new trees, drought-tolerant plants, and a concrete and granite paver walkway.

“The Port of LA will have spent over $85 million to deliver on our commitment to provide public access along our waterfront,” Harbor Commissioner Diane Middleton said in a statement. “This walkway will make the West Harbor project one of the most unique commercial development in Southern California with outstanding up-close views of the nation’s busiest port.”

The West Harbor project broke ground in December 2022. The public-private development will feature 42 acres of outdoor space for restaurants, retail, fresh markets, office space, waterside activities and a proposed open-air amphitheater for live entertainment.

Developers the Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development expect to invest approximately $165 million in the initial phase of the Water Harbor redevelopment.

West Harbor’s Phase I is scheduled to open in 2025.

“A strong port helps the community and a strong community is vital to our workforce and waterfront,” Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said. He noted that the project was a direct result of the port’s Public Access Investment Plan, which ties a percentage of operating income annually to community investments.

Other port-funded projects in support of the new development include the $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvement project and the $36 million Town Square at Harbor Boulevard and Sixth Street project, completed in 2018 and 2021, respectively.