Man dies in LAPD 77th Street Station jail; investigation underway

| Photo courtesy of LAPD

An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the death of a man at the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station jail a day after he was arrested on an alleged drug offense.

Derrick Harden died at the facility in the 7600 block of South Broadway about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Harden had been arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

“Plainclothes officers from 77th Division detained a man, approximately 55 years old, at Vermont (Avenue) and 71st Street,” LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow told the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the person was in possession of what the officers believe was methamphetamine,” Chow said. “Additionally, the man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.”

According to police, Harden was taken to the 77th Street Station and booked at the jail.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m., Harden was examined by 77th Street Jail dispensary medical staff who determined Harden would require additional medical treatment for exposure to methamphetamine and a preexisting medical condition,” police said in a statement.

Harden was taken by officers to a hospital, where he was examined by emergency room physicians and medically cleared for booking, and he was brought back to the 77th Street jail early Saturday morning, just after midnight, and housed in a single-person cell, police said.

“Around 11:44 a.m. (Saturday), Harden stood up from his bottom bunk bed, walked over to the cell toilet and collapsed on the floor,” police said. “He remained on the floor until he was discovered by jail personnel. Jail personnel and medical dispensary staff were immediately summoned to Harden’s cell and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other life-saving measures.”

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were sent to the scene and took over Harden’s care, police said.

“Harden did not respond and was pronounced deceased,” police said. “Representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner … responded to the scene and took possession of the body.”

The death remained under investigation.