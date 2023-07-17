Former Corona high school player scores 12 in US rout of Germany

Former Centennial High School standout Londynn Jones made a game-high three 3-point baskets and scored 12 points as the U.S. routed Germany, 100-46, in a FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup group phase game Sunday in Madrid.
The Corona high school alumna who is now a UCLA sophomore guard made four of nine shots, including three of six 3-point shots, in 16 minutes, 59 seconds off the bench at Jorge Garbajosa Arena.
The U.S. (2-0) never trailed, leading 24-11 after one quarter, 45-29 at halftime and 68-35 after three quarters.
Forward Joyce Edwards, a senior at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, led five Americans in double figures with a game-high 21 points in 21:55 off the bench.
Forward Frieda Buhner was the lone German in double figures with 14. Buhner played four games for the University of Florida in November, then signed with a professional team in Germany, foregoing her remaining eligibility.
Forward Hilke Feldrappe, who has signed to play for the University of Missouri, scored four points for Germany (1-1).
Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.
The U.S. is first in the FIBA girls rankings based on recent performances in international tournaments. Germany is ranked 13th.
The U.S. will conclude Group B play on Tuesday against Chinese Taipei in a game set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time that will be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.
Chinese Taipei (0-2) lost to Germany, 67-59, Saturday, and Mali, 83- 68, Sunday. The U.S. defeated Mali, 85-66, Saturday.
Chinese Taipei is ranked 28th.