Powerball lottery jackpot leaps to $900 million

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $900 million Monday after Saturday’s drawing failed to land a winner.
The estimated amount for Monday night’s drawing is the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Saturday drawing of the Powerball lottery, which is available in multiple states.
Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, two in Texas and one in Colorado, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.
The numbers drawn Saturday were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and the Powerball number was 18. The jackpot was $875 million.
The drawing was the 37th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Powerball is not the only big lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is now at $640 million.