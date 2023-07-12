Riverside County board approves funding for 8 homeless shelters

Shelter beds. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $7.6 million of federal funding for eight new homeless shelter projects across all five supervisorial districts.

The county describes its Homeless Action Plan as “a five-year timeline that identifies areas to address homelessness” with the goal of increasing “emergency shelter beds” across the region by 25%.

The county anticipates it will surpass that goal by creating a total of 241 new emergency shelter beds, which is 28% more beds than are currently available for unhoused residents countywide, officials said.

“We need to create as many opportunities as possible to address the needs of families who are experiencing homelessness in our county,” Karen Spiegel, 2nd District supervisor and member of the Homeless Continuum of Care Board of Governance, said in a statement. “This investment is building our system’s capacity so individuals in crisis are not turned away because of space shortages.”

Emergency shelter beds people experiencing homelessness with a critical transition from living on the street into housing, officials said. Shelter beds also serve as means of preventing street homelessness for individuals who find themselves unhoused for the first time.

During their stay at a shelter, homeless individuals receive essential items and services, including case management and assistance with resolving their unhoused status.

The funding for the forthcoming homeless shelters in Riverside County is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is $1.9 trillion economic stimulus legislation enacted in March 2021.

Heidi Marshall, the deputy director of the County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, emphasized the need to invest in resources that directly address homelessness.

“Housing is a critical tool we need for our unhoused residents here in Riverside County,” Marshall said. “Each of these projects will expand our existing infrastructure and support individuals who are struggling with a housing crisis.”

For more information about the projects or to learn more about how the county coordinates the homeless services, contact Tanya Torno at ttorno@rivco.org or at 951-955-7728.