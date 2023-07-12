fbpx Riverside County board approves funding for 8 homeless shelters
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Riverside County board approves funding for 8 homeless shelters

Riverside County board approves funding for 8 homeless shelters

Politics Jul 12, 2023
Shelter beds. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County
by
share with

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $7.6 million of federal funding for eight new homeless shelter projects across all five supervisorial districts.

The county describes its Homeless Action Plan as “a five-year timeline that identifies areas to address homelessness” with the goal of increasing “emergency shelter beds” across the region by 25%. 

The county anticipates it will surpass that goal by creating a total of 241 new emergency shelter beds, which is 28% more beds than are currently available for unhoused residents countywide, officials said.

“We need to create as many opportunities as possible to address the needs of families who are experiencing homelessness in our county,” Karen Spiegel, 2nd District supervisor and member of the Homeless Continuum of Care Board of Governance, said in a statement. “This investment is building our system’s capacity so individuals in crisis are not turned away because of space shortages.”

Emergency shelter beds people experiencing homelessness with a critical transition from living on the street into housing, officials said. Shelter beds also serve as means of preventing street homelessness for individuals who find themselves unhoused for the first time. 

During their stay at a shelter, homeless individuals receive essential items and services, including case management and assistance with resolving their unhoused status.

The funding for the forthcoming homeless shelters in Riverside County is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is $1.9 trillion economic stimulus legislation enacted in March 2021.

Heidi Marshall, the deputy director of the County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, emphasized the need to invest in resources that directly address homelessness

“Housing is a critical tool we need for our unhoused residents here in Riverside County,” Marshall said. “Each of these projects will expand our existing infrastructure and support individuals who are struggling with a housing crisis.”

For more information about the projects or to learn more about how the county coordinates the homeless services, contact Tanya Torno at ttorno@rivco.org or at 951-955-7728.

More from Politics

eviction notice
Business Jul 12, 2023
share with
LA County moves to ensure legal services for tenants facing eviction by
Crime Jul 12, 2023
share with
LAPD seeks to improve, add staff to unarmed response programs by
LA County Jul 11, 2023
share with
Gascón consultant dropped from deputy DA’s lawsuit by
LA County Jul 11, 2023
share with
3 Southland reps. join push to free LA attorney from prison in Venezuela by
Politics Jul 11, 2023
share with
Riverside sheriff to overhaul records, jail management systems by
Politics Jul 11, 2023
share with
Riverside board OKs sheriff’s agreements with cities, school district by
More
Skip to content