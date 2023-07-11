fbpx Riverside sheriff to overhaul records, jail management systems
Riverside sheriff to overhaul records, jail management systems

Riverside County Jul 11, 2023
The John Benoit Detention facility. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors signed off on a $1.18 million contract between the sheriff’s department and an Aberdeen, North Carolina-based consulting firm to assist with upgrading records management, dispatch and jail information systems.

In a 4-0 vote without comment — and Supervisor Chuck Washington absent — the board authorized Sheriff Chad Bianco to enter into the four-year compact with National Public Safety Group.

The focus of the consulting agreement will be reforming or replacing the sheriff’s computer-aided dispatch, records management system and jail information management system, including the component accessible to the public.

According to sheriff’s officials, the existing systems were installed between 1986 and 1994 and are running on applications that have not been updated in years.

“The underlying architecture of these systems remain rooted in older technologies common to public safety over 35 years ago,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “Issues related to simple inefficiencies, basic interfacing with other disparate systems, statistical reporting and compliance with current and potential future legislation have been vexing and continued operational challenges are anticipated if not remedied.”

The agency said as the legacy systems are upgraded or replaced, “product testing and quality assurance, staff training, systems cutover and the transition from implementation to on-going maintenance” will be necessary.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has also retained National Public Safety Group for a systems overhaul.

The Riverside County contract is slated to end in fiscal year 2027-28. Internal sheriff’s accounts will be tapped to pay for the services. No General Fund revenue will be required, officials said.

