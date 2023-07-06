Plane crash in Riverside County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A Cessna 172. | Photo courtesy of Rachel Claire/Pexels

One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday after a plane crashed in Riverside County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry Way in French Valley.

The single-engine aircraft involved in the crash was a Cessna 172, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane had four individuals onboard when it crashed shortly after taking off from the nearby French Valley Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Televised news footage captured the aftermath of the tragic incident, showing the small Cessna upside down in a parking lot near a business. The scene was chaotic, with emergency personnel rushing to help the victims. The Riverside County Fire Department swiftly responded to the crash and provided updates via social media.

At the crash site, one person was pronounced dead, while the other three occupants of the plane were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The severity of their injuries varied, with one individual sustaining serious injuries, another with moderate injuries and the third with minor injuries.

Authorities identified the deceased occupant Wednesday as Temecula resident Jared Alan Newman, who was also identified as the pilot of the downed aircraft.

County fire and Murrieta Fire & Rescue crews went to the location and discovered Newman dead and three other airplane occupants suffering minor to moderate injuries.

FAA records indicate that Newman obtained his student pilot certificate in September 2020. Federal regulations prohibit a student airman from operating as lone pilot in command of any aircraft carrying passengers. Student pilots can fly with passengers if there is an instructor on board, or a licensed pilot who is at the controls.

It was unknown whether one of the passengers was licensed. The injured crash victims were not identified.

The French Valley Airport, where the ill-fated flight originated, is located southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Traveling approximately 85 miles from that area, the Cessna 172 crashed near the airport’s east-side runway.