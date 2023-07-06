fbpx CHP: 68 people died in California crashes during holiday weekend
CHP: 68 people died in California crashes during holiday weekend

CHP: 68 people died in California crashes during holiday weekend

Crime Jul 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
A total of 68 people were killed in crashes throughout California during the Independence Day maximum enforcement period, which began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and concluded at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Nearly half of the vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.

The total numbers for Los Angeles County and Orange County were not immediately available.

Officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,700 citations for speeding, according to the CHP.

“The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted.”

The next MEP was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

