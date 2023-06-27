Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest. | Photo courtesy of Jim Greenhill/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The seemingly everywhere Ryan Seacrest expanded his media footprint once again Tuesday, with news that he will be taking over as the next host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Seacrest will begin overseeing the long-running game show following the 2023-24 season, which will be current host Pat Sajak’s last.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak, 76, announced in mid-June that he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 season. He has hosted the syndicated game show since 1981.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Sajak said.

In addition to his long-running KIIS-FM radio career, Seacrest has also hosted “American Idol” and co-hosted “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for ABC. Since 2005, he has hosted “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures, said in a statement, “We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ryan loves ‘Wheel’ as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

“Wheel of Fortune” was created by Merv Griffin and first hit American TV sets in 1975, hosted by Chuck Woolery who led the broadcast until leaving in 1981, opening the door for Sajak. Vanna White joined the syndicated show in 1982.