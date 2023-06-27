fbpx Average LA County gasoline price falls for 14th time in 16 days
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Average LA County gasoline price falls for 14th time in 16 days

Average LA County gasoline price falls for 14th time in 16 days

Business Jun 27, 2023
| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements
by
share with

By Steven Herbert

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 14th time in 16 days, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.897.

The average price has dropped 7.7 cents over the past 16 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 1 cent lower than one month ago and $1.453 below what it was one year ago.

The average gasoline price has dropped $1.597 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 14th time in 17 days, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.821, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent. It has dropped 9.7 cents over the past 17 days

The Orange County average gasoline price is 3.7 cents less than one week ago, 6.8 cents lower than one month ago and $1.451 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.638 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.564. It has dropped 2 cents over the past four days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago, 1.5 cents lower than one month ago and $1.333 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.452 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same time frame,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“We could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally,” De Haan said in a statement. “But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last-minute shifts that impact prices.”

More from Business

Business Jun 27, 2023
share with
Judge pares royalties suit of widow of late Tupac Shakur producer by
Business Jun 26, 2023
share with
Top reasons why LA businesses need advanced backup solutions by
Business Jun 24, 2023
share with
Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days by
Business Jun 23, 2023
share with
2 LA council members among those arrested at worker protest by
Business Jun 22, 2023
share with
Independent truck operators protest to renew LA city contract by
Business Jun 16, 2023
share with
Taco Bell to pay $85,000 to settle lawsuit over gift card redemption by
More
Skip to content