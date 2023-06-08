Authorities search for missing Sylmar man in Lake Hughes area

Authorities Thursday were using a canine team to search an area near Lake Hughes to solve the disappearance more than a year ago of a Sylmar man whom detectives believe met with foul play in the Antelope Valley area.
Ariel Holley was last heard from in March of 2022 and was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department about two months later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Gomez of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told City News Service.
“During the course of the investigation by LAPD, it was believed that he met with foul play in the Antelope Valley area, which is in our jurisdiction, and we took over the investigation,” Gomez said.
Gomez said sheriff’s personnel, aided by a canine team, were searching in the Lake Hughes area Thursday morning for possible evidence in the case.
“Analysis of cell phone data led us to believe he was in this area when he was last heard from,” Gomez said.
Authorities released photos of Holley, described as Black, in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
“His mother is very concerned,” Gomez said. “We are urging anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call us.”
Tipsters were urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.