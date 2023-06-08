fbpx Authorities search for missing Sylmar man in Lake Hughes area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities search for missing Sylmar man in Lake Hughes area

Authorities search for missing Sylmar man in Lake Hughes area

Missing Jun 08, 2023
missing, sylmar, lake hughes
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Thursday were using a canine team to search an area near Lake Hughes to solve the disappearance more than a year ago of a Sylmar man whom detectives believe met with foul play in the Antelope Valley area.

Ariel Holley was last heard from in March of 2022 and was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department about two months later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Gomez of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told City News Service.

“During the course of the investigation by LAPD, it was believed that he met with foul play in the Antelope Valley area, which is in our jurisdiction, and we took over the investigation,” Gomez said.

Gomez said sheriff’s personnel, aided by a canine team, were searching in the Lake Hughes area Thursday morning for possible evidence in the case.

“Analysis of cell phone data led us to believe he was in this area when he was last heard from,” Gomez said.

Authorities released photos of Holley, described as Black, in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“His mother is very concerned,” Gomez said. “We are urging anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call us.”

Tipsters were urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Missing

missing, compton
LA County Jun 06, 2023
share with
Found: Man who went missing in Compton by
missing, MacArthur park, bipolar
Los Angeles Jun 05, 2023
share with
Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area by
missing, la mirada, heart failure
LA County Jun 03, 2023
share with
Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada by
Los Angeles Jun 02, 2023
share with
Found: 88-year-old man missing from Harvard Heights area by
missing, lancaster, teen
LA County Jun 01, 2023
share with
Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area by
missing, south los angeles
Los Angeles Jun 01, 2023
share with
95-year-old man goes missing in South Los Angeles area by
More
Skip to content