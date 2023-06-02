fbpx 88-year-old man goes missing from Harvard Heights area
Home / News / Missing / 88-year-old man goes missing from Harvard Heights area

88-year-old man goes missing from Harvard Heights area

Missing Jun 02, 2023
Israel Villaescusa was last seen on Thursday about 4:30 p.m. near Pico Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. | Photos courtesy of the LAPD
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find an 88-year-old man who went missing from the Harvard Heights area.

Israel Villaescusa was last seen on Thursday about 4:30 p.m. near Pico Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Villaescusa is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

“Israel uses a walker, and his mental condition is poor,” police said in a statement.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Olympic Station at 213-382-9110, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

