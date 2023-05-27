Beverly Hills hotel project appears doomed to electoral defeat

A rendering shows the proposed Chevel Blanc hotel in Beverly Hills. | Image courtesy of Peter Marino Architect

A major development project that would bring an exclusive Cheval Blanc hotel to Beverly Hills appeared doomed Friday, with updated election results showing voters defeating a pair of ballot measures on the issue by razor-thin margins.

Tuesday’s special election consisted of two ordinances concerning the development project, which was previously approved by the Beverly Hills City Council but then challenged in a referendum led by the Unite Here Local 1 union, which largely represents hotel and hospitality workers.

The zoning ordinance and development agreement for the proposed hotel at Rodeo Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard were both approved by a 4-1 City Council majority, but many residents opposed the plan, saying it would clash with the neighborhood’s character by going beyond the size normally allowed by zoning in the area.

Supporters insisted the high-end luxury hotel by French billionaire Bernard Arnault would bring a major infusion of cash into the city’s coffers.

According to updated returns posted Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office:

— Measure B, which would allow for zoning changes for the project, had 3,563 no votes to 3,440 yes votes, or 50.88% to 49.12%; while

— Measure C, which asked voters to approve the development agreement, had an almost identical tally of 3,565 no votes to 3,440 yes votes, or 50.89% to 49.11%.

According to the county, only 135 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted. To change the hotel’s fortunes, virtually all of them would have to be yes votes. The county will also continue to accept mail ballots through Tuesday, as long as they were postmarked by election day.

A total of 7,028 ballots were processed and counted as of Friday, which is 31.71% of the city’s registered voters.

The next vote-counting update will be released next Friday.