Police seek public’s help finding diabetic, schizophrenic man

Authorities sought public help Friday to find a missing 37-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and other ailments requiring medical assistance.
Joseph Monaco, who responds to Jo, last had contact with his family on March 17, and there are concerns about his whereabouts, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Monaco’s city of residence was not provided and it was unknown where he was last seen.
He was described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches, 130 pounds, balding with brown hair and hazel eyes, and missing most of his teeth.
According to the department, Monaco has the word “Mike” tattooed on top of the fingers of his right hand, the word “Italy” on his right outer forearm, and a single dot on top of each finger on his left hand. He is also diagnosed with diabetes and depression.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Monaco is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.