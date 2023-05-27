fbpx Average LA County gasoline price rises for 9th day in a row
Home / News / Business / Average LA County gasoline price rises for 9th day in a row

Average LA County gasoline price rises for 9th day in a row

Business May 27, 2023
| Photo by MariaSiurt/Envato Elements
by
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 1.6 cents to $4.907, one day after recording its largest increase since April 7, 1.8 cents.

The average gasoline price has risen 7.9 cents over the past nine days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents.

The average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago but nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and $1.191 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.587 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the eighth time in nine days, increasing 2.5 cents to $4.889. It has risen 10 cents over the past nine days, including 2.5 cents Friday. It increased for three consecutive days, including 2.6 cents May 19, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday, then resumed increasing Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 6.6 cents more than one week ago and 1.4 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.178 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.57 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

Refinery issues are expected to cause an increase of 10 to 20 cents per gallon “over the next week or so,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The national average gasoline price rose seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.579, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. It has increased three of the past four days, rising 3.6 cents, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest daily increase since the 2.4-cent increase April 13.

The national average price is 3.9 cents more than one week ago, but 5.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.02 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.437 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

