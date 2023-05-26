Police seek 62-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Palmdale

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a 62-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure who went missing in Palmdale.
Sherri Lynn Thompson was last seen in the 38000 block of 10th Place East around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She was wearing brown Croc shoes, a dark-colored jean jacket, blue jeans, and a black scarf. Deputies described Thompson as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Black woman weighing 130 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, who wears eyeglasses. She has a tattoo of a panther on her lower back and another one that says “Until we meet again” on her upper back, according to the department.
Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.