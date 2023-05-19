School chief names 1st 2024 Riverside County Teacher of the Year

Lorena Morales. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education

Lorena Morales, a mathematics and AVID teacher in the Alvord Unified School District, was named the first of four 2024 Riverside County Teachers of the Year, officials announced Thursday.

As Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez’s standard procedure goes, he made a surprise visit to Morales’ training session with fellow math teachers to deliver the good news.

“Ms. Morales works tirelessly to support all of her students and is especially proud to be the instructional leader for the schools’ national AVID demonstration program,” Gomez said in a statement.

Morales, who chairs La Sierra High’s math department, will represent Riverside County in the 2024 California State Teacher of the Year competition in September. The remaining three 2024 Riverside County Teachers of the Year will be announced in upcoming surprise visits.

“I take pride in what I do and in my journey,” Morales said after receiving her award. “I believe in the power of the leadership that takes place in the classroom, it makes a difference for our students.”

Morales began teaching in 2007 as an intern at La Sierra High School, which is the school she graduated from as valedictorian just three years prior, according to the Riverside County Office of Education. Her decision to become a professional educator was inspired by a desire to impact the lives of the students much like teachers made a difference in her life as the first in her family to graduate with a four-year college degree.

In addition to math teaching and department leadership, Morales is part of the program called “AVID” — Advancement Via Individual Determination, officials said. The program “prepares students for success beyond the high school campus with everything from lunch-time tutoring to scholarship searches and college application support.” Via the AVID program Morales has coordinated community partnerships and projects, such as La Sierra High School’s Big Brothers Sisters connection with next-door Collett Elementary School.

Morales has been a teacher at La Sierra her entire career, since graduating from California State University, San Bernardino, with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She also earned her teaching credential, master’s degree in educational leadership and administration and preliminary administrative service credential from Chapman University.

Once all four of Riverside County’s teachers of the year are announced, the honorees will represent the county in the 2024 California Teacher of the Year competition.

At least one teacher from Riverside County has been selected as a California Teacher of the Year in eight of the last 10 years: 2022 — Nichi Aviña, Cielo Vista Charter School, Palm Springs USD; 2021 — Keisa Brown, University Heights Middle School, Riverside USD, and Allison Cyr, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School, Desert Sands USD; 2020 — Brenda Chavez-Barreras, Good Hope Elementary School, Perris ESD; 2019 — Dr. Angel Mejico, El Cerrito Middle School, Corona-Norco USD; 2018 — Brian McDaniel, Painted Hills Middle School, Palm Springs USD; 2017 — Shaun Bunn, Ethan A. Chase Middle School, Romoland School District; 2016 — Michelle Cherland, Carrillo Ranch Elementary School, Desert Sands USD; 2014 — Jessica Pack, James Workman Middle School, Palm Springs USD

Riverside-area Teachers of the Year are chosen from approximately 20,000 educators in the county.

“The application process requires candidates to spend time reflecting on, and carefully defining, their teaching philosophy,” according to the Office of Education. “The county teachers of the year are selected on the basis of nominations by teachers, principals, and school district administrators throughout the county. Applications are then submitted to the Riverside County Office of Education, where a selection committee reviews the applications on each district candidate and selects semi-finalists. The selection committee then conducts interviews and site visits to select the final four candidates before the county superintendent announces the honorees.”