fbpx Port of Long Beach cargo traffic declines in April
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Port of Long Beach cargo traffic declines in April

Port of Long Beach cargo traffic declines in April

Business May 12, 2023
Dockworkers transfer cargo to and from ships. | Photo courtesy of ILWU/Facebook
by
share with

Cargo container traffic slowed at the Port of Long Beach in April, port officials announced Friday, citing reduced consumer demand and shifting trade routes from the West Coast to seaports on the East and Gulf coasts.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 656,049 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, down 20.1% from April 2022, which was one of the port’s busiest months on record. Imports declined 21.8% to 313,444 TEU while exports increased slightly, just 0.6%, about 122,663 TEUs.

Empty containers moved through the port decreased by 26.2%, or 219,943 TEUs.

Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said in a statement that increased demand that was seen during the height of the coronavirus pandemic has diminished and cargo flows are now closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“We expect slow growth in the second half of 2023, as retailers continue to clear surplus inventory from their warehouses,” Cordero said.

Sharon Weissman, president of the Long Beach Harbor Commission, expressed that the port’s facilities, dockworkers, marine terminal operators and staff continue to make the port a “premier gateway” for trans-Pacific goods movement.

“We do expect cargo volumes to rebound eventually as shippers seek out the top-notch customer service of the ‘port of choice,'” Weissman said in a statement.

Economists say consumer spending has softened since the start of the year, while the Federal Reserve’s interest rate adjustments have slowed inflation as well.

The port has moved 2,377,375 TEUs during the first four months of 2023, down 27.5% from the same period in 2022, port officials said.

More from Business

Business May 13, 2023
share with
Harbor commissioners delay vote for potential tariff increase by
Business May 11, 2023
share with
Take a fresh look at your finances by
Business May 09, 2023
share with
Lakers-Warriors series sets multiple TV ratings records by
Business May 09, 2023
share with
Overinflated: The journey of a humble tire reveals why prices are still so high by
Business May 09, 2023
share with
LA County’s average gasoline price falls to lowest amount since March 28 by
Business May 08, 2023
share with
Nexstar Media Group to acquire indy San Diego station KUSI-TV by
More
Skip to content