Palm Springs pooch makes history at Westminster dog show

Palm Springs pooch makes history at Westminster dog show

Riverside County May 10, 2023
Buddy with co-owner and handler Janice Hayes. | Photo courtesy of the Westminster Kennel Club
by


A Palm Springs pooch made history after being named the “Best in Show” at New York City’s 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, officials said Wednesday.

Six-year-old CH Soletrader Buddy Holly was named “Best in Show” Tuesday, becoming the first Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen in the dog show’s history to be awarded the title, according to a statement from Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. GCH CH Pequest Rum Dum, or “Rummie,” was the runner-up.

“I don’t have many words as of yet. We are overwhelmed and just so proud,” Buddy’s co-owner and handler Janice Hayes said online. “Thank you to all of his fans around the world. Thank you to his entire team of breeders and owners for trusting me with this incredible dog.”

Buddy won in the competition against 2,500 dogs following two days of “Best of Breed,” “Group” and “Best in Show” competition, according to dog show officials. He was bred by Gavin and Sara Robertson and is co-owned by Hayes, Lizzie Cadmore, Cathy O’Neill and Donna Moore.

As Hayes attended various interviews with Buddy on Wednesday to celebrate his accomplishment, officials from the city of Palm Springs congratulated them and shared their pride in the local celebrity.

“Palm Springs prides itself on being a community that loves and cares for our four-legged friends,” city officials said in a statement. “We are proud to be the home of this very good boy, who today just may be the most famous hound in the world.”

Westminster Kennel Club has been dedicated to the sport of dogs since 1877, according to dog show officials. Its mission is to celebrate the dog companionship and to promote responsible dog ownership as well as breed preservation.

More information about the organization can be found at westminsterkennelclub.org.


