Several Cinco de Mayo weekend events scheduled in LA County

| Photo by MichaelJayBerlin/Envato Elements

Free Cinco de Mayo celebrations will be held at the Rose Bowl and Union Station and in Venice and Carson Saturday, as well as at Los Angeles State Historic Park Sunday.

The second annual Cinco de Mayo at the Rose Bowl will run from noon-8:30 p.m. and is billed by organizers as a family friendly event to enjoy Pasadena’s rich Latino culture and traditions through music, sports, art and film.

The event will include screenings of the films “Coco,” “Selena,” and “Encanto” on the stadium’s video board, a stair climb challenge, performances by Aztec dancers and a mariachi group and a youth soccer tournament.

Those planning to attend are advised to bring blankets and folding chairs to enjoy watching the movies.

A Cinco de Mayo parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and California Avenue in Venice, followed by a festival at Oakwood Park from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., including Aztec dancers, folklorico and mariachi performances along with rapper Baby Dog and the Venice High School band.

There will also a face painter, food trucks and a display of classic cars.

Carson’s 46h annual Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Carson Park. Entertainment will be provided by Banda Maguey, La Sonora Dinamita with Vilma Diaz, Mariachi Santa Monica and various groups and individuals from the Carson area.

There will also be food booths, game booths, arts and crafts, a car show and cultural displays.

The celebration at Union Station will be held from 2-4 p.m., featuring a special ambient set in the Ticket Concourse by the Bolero band Tres Souls.

The norteño band Los Huracanes Del Norte will be the featured performers at Sunday’s festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown. Other performers include Ana Bárbara, Mi Banda el Mexicano, De Casimiro Zamudio, Kanales, Joss Favela, Nuevos Rebeldes and José Torres.

The festival will run from noon-8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of a 4,500-man Mexican militia over a larger, well-equipped French expeditionary force at the original Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.