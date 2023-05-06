Weekly shooting-related incidents pile up again in Los Angeles area

| Photo by alexbowmore/Envato Elements

Multiple shooting-related happenings took place yet again throughout Los Angeles County over the last seven days, including a lawsuit against LA County officials filed by the family members of slain El Monte police officers who were shot to death last year.

Man shot during argument outside Hollywood restaurant

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the abdomen during an altercation in Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 2:37 a.m. to the 7400 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gardner Street, where they learned a man and a woman were arguing outside the El Compadre restaurant when another man tried to intervene.

The man who was arguing with the woman drew a gun and shot the victim, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Paramedics dispatched rushed one person to a hospital, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Long Beach police

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting at five Long Beach police officers who were attempting to arrest his brother for an earlier shooting, police said Saturday.

Jason Santiago Gonzalez of Long Beach, 24, allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers from a nearby location while they were investigating a shooting on April 16 in the area of Market Street and Cedar Avenue — which was later connected to his brother, David Santiago Gonzalez, 30, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Jason Gonzalez was located by detectives in Gardena on Friday and was booked on five counts of attempted murder, one count of negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

His bail was set at $5 million.

The original shooting occurred at about 12:40 a.m. on April 16.

“A group of subjects had been involved in a dispute that escalated when a male adult suspect produced a firearm, fired shots, and fled to a nearby multi-unit residence,” LBPD spokesman Brad Fahey told City News Service. “As officers were arriving, they heard multiple shots being fired in the area.”

The suspect in that incident fled the scene and barricaded in a nearby apartment building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and a SWAT team began the process of calling out individuals from inside to determine if they were involved in the shooting, Fahey said.

Officers were attempting to have David Gonzalez surrender when Jason Gonzalez allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers.

“This unacceptable act of violence committed against our police officers serves as a stark reminder of the inherent danger in the law enforcement profession,” Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said. “I commend the brave officers who risk their lives every day to keep our community safe.”

LBPD homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding either suspect or either shooting to call them at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Coroner IDs man fatally shot by LAPD; search remains for two suspects

Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a 32-year-old man, allegedly armed with a handgun, who was fatally shot by police following a vehicle chase to downtown Los Angeles.

The man was identified as Hector Macias of Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. A search remained underway for two other suspects, along with the vehicle, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Friday near a freeway overpass in the area of 16th Street and Maple Avenue, just north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told City News Service.

Macias was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to the police, officers were patrolling near Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street when they saw a man with a handgun.

“The suspect ran into a vehicle that was occupied with two additional occupants,” police said. “The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.”

The white Mercedes entered the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway and then went onto the eastbound 10 Freeway, exiting on Maple Avenue.

“Near the area of Maple Avenue and 16th Street, two occupants of the vehicle exited and ran,” police said. “Officers pursued one of the suspects, a male adult. The suspect ran underneath a bridge, (where) the suspect produced a firearm,” prompting officers to open fire.

“The suspect was stuck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police continued. “The remaining two suspects and the vehicle are outstanding. One officer sustained an abrasion to the hand. A firearm is at scene and will be recovered and booked into evidence at a later time.”

One of the two suspects being sought was described only as a female. No information was available about the other suspect.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man wounded in South Los Angeles vehicle-to-vehicle shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was shot in a vehicle to vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to West 75th and Figueroa streets at approximately 12:39 a.m. regarding a shots fired call where they learned the victim was sitting in a vehicle when the suspects drove up beside him in a black truck and shot at him, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The suspects drove away and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

There was no suspect description and it was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.

49-year-old man fatally shot in South Los Angeles

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of West 104th Place, between Vermont Avenue and Hoover Street, around 3:54 p.m. to conduct a death investigation deemed a homicide, the department reported.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273. Callers who choose to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Stabbing suspect shot by police in East Hollywood in critical condition

A man shot by Los Angeles police after allegedly stabbing a man at a Metro station in the East Hollywood area remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday and is facing a possible attempted murder charge.

Mason Todd Swenor, 23, of Glendale, Arizona, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder following Tuesday’s attack, and was being held on $2.1 million bail, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, LAPD officers assigned to a Transit Services Division detail at the Metro B (Red) Station at Vermont Avenue and Beverly Boulevard were approached by someone who said a man — later identified as Swenor — had brandished a knife at him, police said.

The man “showed the officers a photograph of Swenor on his cell phone and directed the officers to Swenor’s location,” police said.

“The officers proceeded up to the lower-level mezzanine, where they observed Swenor who was also in possession of a knife,” police said. “The officers made contact with Swenor and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife. However, Swenor failed to comply with the officers’ commands.”

Swenor fled to the upper-level mezzanine area, where he approached a 74-year-old woman “and struck her in the head with an unknown object,” police said.

“The officers continued to pursue Swenor up to the street level,” police said. “Swenor continued north on Vermont Avenue from Beverly Boulevard and while on the sidewalk, Swenor stabbed (a man) … on his left shoulder.”

Swenor then ran across the street into the rear parking lot of the building near the 300 block of North Vermont Avenue, police said.

“Swenor positioned himself in front of a parked vehicle, while still in possession of the knife,” police said. “The officers pursued Swenor to the parking lot and positioned themselves at the rear of the vehicle. The officers continued to give commands ordering Swenor to drop the knife. However, he refused to comply. With the knife in his hand, Swenor charged at one of the officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”

Swenor was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt. Police said they recovered the knife.

The 74-year-old woman was treated at a hospital and released. The man who allegedly was stabbed by Swenor was hospitalized in stable condition.

Man shot in Hollywood; investigation underway

A man was shot in Hollywood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway.

Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of North Mariposa Avenue at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday took the man to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which did not provide his condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Ramona Elementary School, but there was no apparent connection with the school, authorities said.

Man arrested after allegedly shooting two people in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of wounding two people during a shooting in Palmdale.

Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of East Avenue R-4 where they learned a woman and a man had been shot in a possible family dispute, Lt. Stephen Sgrignoli told City News Service.

The victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The shooter drove away from the scene and after 10 p.m. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies stopped his vehicle and arrested him.

The female victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was reported to be in critical but stable condition, Sgrignoli said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was in stable condition.

The suspect was booked in the Palmdale Jail on attempted murder charges, Sgrignoli said.

Post-prom fight in Palmdale ends in gunfire

A post-prom fight early Sunday in Palmdale between two young men from Pete Knight High School resulted in a shooting by one of their mothers.

No one was hit in the gunfire outside the high school at 37423 70th St. East around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a videographer at the scene. No one from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station was immediately available for comment.

The parent who allegedly fired her gun tried to intervene but was punched several times for her efforts, the videographer said. There was no immediate word regarding whether the woman was arrested, but two vehicles were reportedly hit by the gunfire.

Police investigate no-hit shooting in Long Beach

A suspect fired shots, but was unable to strike his intended victim during a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to a “shots call” in the area of Fourth Street and Orange Avenue located evidence, including bullet casings, indicating a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

An investigation revealed that an argument between two men escalated into a shooting, where one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired shots, missing his intended victim.

“The victim and suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival,” police said. “No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.”